  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 1997 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 GMC Sierra 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sierra 3500
Overview
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4200 rpm250 hp @ 4200 rpm250 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Measurements
Height72.6 in.74.5 in.73.9 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.168.5 in.168.5 in.
Length237.4 in.250.9 in.250.9 in.
Width94.3 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Ground clearance6.4 in.6.4 in.6.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Victory Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Tan
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tan
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Black
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Tan
  • Woodland Green
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
See Sierra 3500 InventorySee Sierra 3500 InventorySee Sierra 3500 Inventory

Related Used 1997 GMC Sierra 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles