  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sierra 3500
Overview
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Roomno59.3 in.59.3 in.
Rear leg roomno37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear shoulder roomno64.9 in.64.9 in.
Measurements
Length212.6 in.249.6 in.249.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.13500 lbs.13500 lbs.
Curb weight4239 lbs.5184 lbs.5184 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.4 in.6.4 in.
Height73.8 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Maximum payload1861.0 lbs.4816.0 lbs.4816.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.168.5 in.168.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Dark Garnet Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
See Sierra 3500 InventorySee Sierra 3500 InventorySee Sierra 3500 Inventory

Related Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles