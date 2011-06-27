Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,923*
Total Cash Price
$74,449
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,276*
Total Cash Price
$54,913
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,612*
Total Cash Price
$52,801
2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,944*
Total Cash Price
$53,857
Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,272*
Total Cash Price
$59,665
4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,596*
Total Cash Price
$68,641
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,599*
Total Cash Price
$65,473
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,612*
Total Cash Price
$52,801
4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,933*
Total Cash Price
$64,945
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,605*
Total Cash Price
$59,137
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,257*
Total Cash Price
$73,921
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,589*
Total Cash Price
$74,977
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,610*
Total Cash Price
$54,385
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,272*
Total Cash Price
$59,665
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,939*
Total Cash Price
$58,609
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,604*
Total Cash Price
$60,721
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,610*
Total Cash Price
$54,385
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,594*
Total Cash Price
$70,225
Sierra 2500HD Double Cab
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,944*
Total Cash Price
$53,857
4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,258*
Total Cash Price
$72,337
4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,925*
Total Cash Price
$72,865
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,587*
Total Cash Price
$76,561
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,599*
Total Cash Price
$65,473
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,268*
Total Cash Price
$62,833
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,928*
Total Cash Price
$69,697
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,609*
Total Cash Price
$55,969
SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,599*
Total Cash Price
$65,473
SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,599*
Total Cash Price
$65,473
4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,931*
Total Cash Price
$66,529
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,597*
Total Cash Price
$67,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$6,167
|Maintenance
|$1,117
|$1,981
|$1,836
|$2,945
|$2,892
|$10,771
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,942
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,202
|Financing
|$4,004
|$3,219
|$2,384
|$1,490
|$540
|$11,638
|Depreciation
|$15,377
|$6,180
|$5,492
|$4,932
|$4,492
|$36,474
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,036
|$17,299
|$15,916
|$15,886
|$14,785
|$93,923
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$4,549
|Maintenance
|$824
|$1,461
|$1,354
|$2,173
|$2,133
|$7,945
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,908
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,099
|Financing
|$2,954
|$2,374
|$1,759
|$1,099
|$398
|$8,584
|Depreciation
|$11,342
|$4,558
|$4,051
|$3,638
|$3,313
|$26,903
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,154
|$12,760
|$11,740
|$11,718
|$10,905
|$69,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$927
|$4,374
|Maintenance
|$792
|$1,405
|$1,302
|$2,089
|$2,051
|$7,639
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,796
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,980
|Financing
|$2,840
|$2,283
|$1,691
|$1,057
|$383
|$8,254
|Depreciation
|$10,906
|$4,383
|$3,895
|$3,498
|$3,186
|$25,868
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,302
|$12,269
|$11,288
|$11,267
|$10,486
|$66,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$866
|$891
|$918
|$946
|$4,461
|Maintenance
|$808
|$1,433
|$1,328
|$2,131
|$2,092
|$7,792
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,852
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,040
|Financing
|$2,897
|$2,329
|$1,725
|$1,078
|$391
|$8,419
|Depreciation
|$11,124
|$4,471
|$3,973
|$3,568
|$3,250
|$26,385
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,728
|$12,514
|$11,514
|$11,492
|$10,696
|$67,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$895
|$1,588
|$1,471
|$2,361
|$2,318
|$8,632
|Repairs
|$558
|$647
|$756
|$883
|$1,028
|$3,873
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,159
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,367
|Financing
|$3,209
|$2,580
|$1,911
|$1,194
|$433
|$9,327
|Depreciation
|$12,324
|$4,953
|$4,401
|$3,953
|$3,600
|$29,231
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,071
|$13,864
|$12,755
|$12,732
|$11,849
|$75,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,686
|Maintenance
|$1,030
|$1,827
|$1,693
|$2,716
|$2,666
|$9,931
|Repairs
|$642
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,635
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,874
|Financing
|$3,692
|$2,968
|$2,198
|$1,374
|$498
|$10,730
|Depreciation
|$14,178
|$5,698
|$5,064
|$4,547
|$4,142
|$33,628
|Fuel
|$3,445
|$3,549
|$3,654
|$3,765
|$3,878
|$18,291
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,693
|$15,950
|$14,674
|$14,647
|$13,632
|$86,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,424
|Maintenance
|$982
|$1,742
|$1,614
|$2,590
|$2,543
|$9,472
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,467
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,695
|Financing
|$3,522
|$2,831
|$2,097
|$1,311
|$475
|$10,235
|Depreciation
|$13,523
|$5,435
|$4,830
|$4,338
|$3,951
|$32,076
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,414
|$15,214
|$13,997
|$13,971
|$13,003
|$82,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$927
|$4,374
|Maintenance
|$792
|$1,405
|$1,302
|$2,089
|$2,051
|$7,639
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,796
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,980
|Financing
|$2,840
|$2,283
|$1,691
|$1,057
|$383
|$8,254
|Depreciation
|$10,906
|$4,383
|$3,895
|$3,498
|$3,186
|$25,868
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,302
|$12,269
|$11,288
|$11,267
|$10,486
|$66,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,380
|Maintenance
|$974
|$1,728
|$1,601
|$2,569
|$2,523
|$9,396
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$823
|$961
|$1,119
|$4,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,439
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,665
|Financing
|$3,493
|$2,808
|$2,080
|$1,300
|$471
|$10,152
|Depreciation
|$13,414
|$5,391
|$4,791
|$4,303
|$3,919
|$31,818
|Fuel
|$3,260
|$3,358
|$3,458
|$3,562
|$3,669
|$17,306
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,201
|$15,091
|$13,884
|$13,858
|$12,898
|$81,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$4,899
|Maintenance
|$887
|$1,574
|$1,458
|$2,340
|$2,297
|$8,556
|Repairs
|$553
|$642
|$749
|$875
|$1,019
|$3,838
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,132
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,338
|Financing
|$3,181
|$2,557
|$1,894
|$1,184
|$429
|$9,244
|Depreciation
|$12,215
|$4,909
|$4,362
|$3,918
|$3,568
|$28,972
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,858
|$13,741
|$12,643
|$12,619
|$11,744
|$74,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$6,124
|Maintenance
|$1,109
|$1,967
|$1,823
|$2,925
|$2,871
|$10,695
|Repairs
|$692
|$802
|$937
|$1,093
|$1,274
|$4,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,914
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,172
|Financing
|$3,976
|$3,196
|$2,367
|$1,480
|$536
|$11,556
|Depreciation
|$15,268
|$6,136
|$5,453
|$4,897
|$4,460
|$36,215
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,823
|$17,177
|$15,803
|$15,774
|$14,680
|$93,257
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,316
|$6,211
|Maintenance
|$1,125
|$1,995
|$1,849
|$2,966
|$2,912
|$10,847
|Repairs
|$701
|$814
|$950
|$1,109
|$1,292
|$4,866
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,970
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,232
|Financing
|$4,033
|$3,242
|$2,401
|$1,501
|$544
|$11,721
|Depreciation
|$15,487
|$6,224
|$5,531
|$4,967
|$4,524
|$36,733
|Fuel
|$3,763
|$3,877
|$3,992
|$4,112
|$4,236
|$19,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,249
|$17,422
|$16,029
|$15,999
|$14,890
|$94,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$4,505
|Maintenance
|$816
|$1,447
|$1,341
|$2,152
|$2,113
|$7,868
|Repairs
|$509
|$590
|$689
|$804
|$937
|$3,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,880
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,069
|Financing
|$2,925
|$2,351
|$1,742
|$1,089
|$394
|$8,502
|Depreciation
|$11,233
|$4,514
|$4,012
|$3,603
|$3,282
|$26,644
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,941
|$12,637
|$11,627
|$11,605
|$10,801
|$68,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$895
|$1,588
|$1,471
|$2,361
|$2,318
|$8,632
|Repairs
|$558
|$647
|$756
|$883
|$1,028
|$3,873
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,159
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,367
|Financing
|$3,209
|$2,580
|$1,911
|$1,194
|$433
|$9,327
|Depreciation
|$12,324
|$4,953
|$4,401
|$3,953
|$3,600
|$29,231
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,071
|$13,864
|$12,755
|$12,732
|$11,849
|$75,272
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$4,855
|Maintenance
|$879
|$1,560
|$1,445
|$2,319
|$2,277
|$8,479
|Repairs
|$548
|$636
|$743
|$867
|$1,010
|$3,804
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,104
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,308
|Financing
|$3,152
|$2,534
|$1,877
|$1,173
|$425
|$9,162
|Depreciation
|$12,106
|$4,865
|$4,323
|$3,883
|$3,536
|$28,713
|Fuel
|$2,942
|$3,030
|$3,120
|$3,215
|$3,311
|$15,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,645
|$13,619
|$12,530
|$12,506
|$11,639
|$73,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,030
|Maintenance
|$911
|$1,616
|$1,497
|$2,402
|$2,359
|$8,785
|Repairs
|$568
|$659
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$3,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,215
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$3,427
|Financing
|$3,266
|$2,625
|$1,945
|$1,216
|$440
|$9,492
|Depreciation
|$12,542
|$5,040
|$4,479
|$4,023
|$3,664
|$29,748
|Fuel
|$3,047
|$3,139
|$3,233
|$3,330
|$3,430
|$16,180
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,497
|$14,109
|$12,981
|$12,957
|$12,059
|$76,604
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$4,505
|Maintenance
|$816
|$1,447
|$1,341
|$2,152
|$2,113
|$7,868
|Repairs
|$509
|$590
|$689
|$804
|$937
|$3,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,880
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,069
|Financing
|$2,925
|$2,351
|$1,742
|$1,089
|$394
|$8,502
|Depreciation
|$11,233
|$4,514
|$4,012
|$3,603
|$3,282
|$26,644
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,941
|$12,637
|$11,627
|$11,605
|$10,801
|$68,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$5,817
|Maintenance
|$1,053
|$1,869
|$1,732
|$2,778
|$2,728
|$10,160
|Repairs
|$657
|$762
|$890
|$1,039
|$1,210
|$4,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,719
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,963
|Financing
|$3,777
|$3,036
|$2,249
|$1,406
|$509
|$10,978
|Depreciation
|$14,505
|$5,829
|$5,180
|$4,652
|$4,237
|$34,404
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,332
|$16,318
|$15,013
|$14,985
|$13,946
|$88,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$866
|$891
|$918
|$946
|$4,461
|Maintenance
|$808
|$1,433
|$1,328
|$2,131
|$2,092
|$7,792
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,852
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,040
|Financing
|$2,897
|$2,329
|$1,725
|$1,078
|$391
|$8,419
|Depreciation
|$11,124
|$4,471
|$3,973
|$3,568
|$3,250
|$26,385
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,728
|$12,514
|$11,514
|$11,492
|$10,696
|$67,944
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$5,992
|Maintenance
|$1,085
|$1,925
|$1,784
|$2,862
|$2,810
|$10,465
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,070
|$1,247
|$4,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,831
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,083
|Financing
|$3,891
|$3,128
|$2,317
|$1,448
|$525
|$11,308
|Depreciation
|$14,941
|$6,005
|$5,336
|$4,792
|$4,365
|$35,439
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,184
|$16,809
|$15,465
|$15,436
|$14,366
|$91,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$1,093
|$1,939
|$1,797
|$2,883
|$2,830
|$10,542
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,858
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,112
|Financing
|$3,919
|$3,151
|$2,334
|$1,459
|$529
|$11,391
|Depreciation
|$15,050
|$6,049
|$5,375
|$4,827
|$4,397
|$35,698
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,397
|$16,931
|$15,577
|$15,548
|$14,471
|$91,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$6,342
|Maintenance
|$1,148
|$2,037
|$1,888
|$3,029
|$2,974
|$11,077
|Repairs
|$716
|$831
|$970
|$1,132
|$1,320
|$4,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,054
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,321
|Financing
|$4,118
|$3,310
|$2,452
|$1,533
|$555
|$11,968
|Depreciation
|$15,814
|$6,355
|$5,648
|$5,072
|$4,620
|$37,509
|Fuel
|$3,843
|$3,959
|$4,076
|$4,199
|$4,325
|$20,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,888
|$17,790
|$16,368
|$16,337
|$15,205
|$96,587
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,424
|Maintenance
|$982
|$1,742
|$1,614
|$2,590
|$2,543
|$9,472
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,467
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,695
|Financing
|$3,522
|$2,831
|$2,097
|$1,311
|$475
|$10,235
|Depreciation
|$13,523
|$5,435
|$4,830
|$4,338
|$3,951
|$32,076
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,414
|$15,214
|$13,997
|$13,971
|$13,003
|$82,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$5,205
|Maintenance
|$942
|$1,672
|$1,549
|$2,486
|$2,441
|$9,090
|Repairs
|$588
|$682
|$796
|$929
|$1,083
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,327
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,546
|Financing
|$3,380
|$2,717
|$2,012
|$1,258
|$456
|$9,822
|Depreciation
|$12,978
|$5,216
|$4,635
|$4,163
|$3,791
|$30,783
|Fuel
|$3,154
|$3,249
|$3,345
|$3,446
|$3,550
|$16,743
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,349
|$14,600
|$13,433
|$13,408
|$12,478
|$79,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$5,774
|Maintenance
|$1,045
|$1,855
|$1,719
|$2,757
|$2,707
|$10,083
|Repairs
|$652
|$756
|$883
|$1,031
|$1,201
|$4,524
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,691
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,934
|Financing
|$3,749
|$3,014
|$2,232
|$1,395
|$506
|$10,895
|Depreciation
|$14,396
|$5,786
|$5,141
|$4,617
|$4,206
|$34,146
|Fuel
|$3,498
|$3,604
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$3,938
|$18,572
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,119
|$16,195
|$14,900
|$14,872
|$13,842
|$87,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$954
|$983
|$4,636
|Maintenance
|$840
|$1,489
|$1,380
|$2,214
|$2,174
|$8,097
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$709
|$828
|$965
|$3,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,964
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,159
|Financing
|$3,010
|$2,420
|$1,792
|$1,120
|$406
|$8,749
|Depreciation
|$11,560
|$4,646
|$4,129
|$3,708
|$3,377
|$27,420
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,894
|$2,980
|$3,070
|$3,162
|$14,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,580
|$13,005
|$11,965
|$11,943
|$11,115
|$70,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,424
|Maintenance
|$982
|$1,742
|$1,614
|$2,590
|$2,543
|$9,472
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,467
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,695
|Financing
|$3,522
|$2,831
|$2,097
|$1,311
|$475
|$10,235
|Depreciation
|$13,523
|$5,435
|$4,830
|$4,338
|$3,951
|$32,076
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,414
|$15,214
|$13,997
|$13,971
|$13,003
|$82,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,424
|Maintenance
|$982
|$1,742
|$1,614
|$2,590
|$2,543
|$9,472
|Repairs
|$613
|$711
|$830
|$968
|$1,128
|$4,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,467
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,695
|Financing
|$3,522
|$2,831
|$2,097
|$1,311
|$475
|$10,235
|Depreciation
|$13,523
|$5,435
|$4,830
|$4,338
|$3,951
|$32,076
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,414
|$15,214
|$13,997
|$13,971
|$13,003
|$82,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$5,511
|Maintenance
|$998
|$1,770
|$1,641
|$2,632
|$2,584
|$9,625
|Repairs
|$622
|$722
|$843
|$984
|$1,147
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,523
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,755
|Financing
|$3,578
|$2,877
|$2,131
|$1,332
|$483
|$10,400
|Depreciation
|$13,742
|$5,523
|$4,908
|$4,407
|$4,014
|$32,594
|Fuel
|$3,339
|$3,440
|$3,542
|$3,649
|$3,759
|$17,728
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,841
|$15,459
|$14,223
|$14,196
|$13,212
|$83,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$5,555
|Maintenance
|$1,006
|$1,784
|$1,654
|$2,653
|$2,605
|$9,702
|Repairs
|$627
|$728
|$850
|$992
|$1,156
|$4,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,551
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,785
|Financing
|$3,607
|$2,899
|$2,148
|$1,342
|$486
|$10,483
|Depreciation
|$13,851
|$5,566
|$4,947
|$4,442
|$4,046
|$32,852
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,054
|$15,582
|$14,336
|$14,309
|$13,317
|$84,597
Learn about the 2015 Sierra 2500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:not available
