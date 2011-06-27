  1. Home
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own

More about the 2015 Sierra 2500HD

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,923*

Total Cash Price

$74,449

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,276*

Total Cash Price

$54,913

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,612*

Total Cash Price

$52,801

2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,944*

Total Cash Price

$53,857

Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,272*

Total Cash Price

$59,665

4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,596*

Total Cash Price

$68,641

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,599*

Total Cash Price

$65,473

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,612*

Total Cash Price

$52,801

4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,933*

Total Cash Price

$64,945

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,605*

Total Cash Price

$59,137

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,257*

Total Cash Price

$73,921

SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,589*

Total Cash Price

$74,977

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,610*

Total Cash Price

$54,385

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,272*

Total Cash Price

$59,665

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,939*

Total Cash Price

$58,609

4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,604*

Total Cash Price

$60,721

Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,610*

Total Cash Price

$54,385

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,594*

Total Cash Price

$70,225

Sierra 2500HD Double Cab

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$67,944*

Total Cash Price

$53,857

4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,258*

Total Cash Price

$72,337

4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,925*

Total Cash Price

$72,865

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$96,587*

Total Cash Price

$76,561

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,599*

Total Cash Price

$65,473

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,268*

Total Cash Price

$62,833

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$87,928*

Total Cash Price

$69,697

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,609*

Total Cash Price

$55,969

SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,599*

Total Cash Price

$65,473

SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,599*

Total Cash Price

$65,473

4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$83,931*

Total Cash Price

$66,529

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,597*

Total Cash Price

$67,057

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,162$1,197$1,232$1,269$1,307$6,167
Maintenance$1,117$1,981$1,836$2,945$2,892$10,771
Repairs$697$808$943$1,101$1,283$4,832
Taxes & Fees$3,942$65$65$65$65$4,202
Financing$4,004$3,219$2,384$1,490$540$11,638
Depreciation$15,377$6,180$5,492$4,932$4,492$36,474
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$30,036$17,299$15,916$15,886$14,785$93,923

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$857$883$909$936$964$4,549
Maintenance$824$1,461$1,354$2,173$2,133$7,945
Repairs$514$596$696$812$946$3,564
Taxes & Fees$2,908$48$48$48$48$3,099
Financing$2,954$2,374$1,759$1,099$398$8,584
Depreciation$11,342$4,558$4,051$3,638$3,313$26,903
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$22,154$12,760$11,740$11,718$10,905$69,276

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$824$849$874$900$927$4,374
Maintenance$792$1,405$1,302$2,089$2,051$7,639
Repairs$494$573$669$781$910$3,427
Taxes & Fees$2,796$46$46$46$46$2,980
Financing$2,840$2,283$1,691$1,057$383$8,254
Depreciation$10,906$4,383$3,895$3,498$3,186$25,868
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$21,302$12,269$11,288$11,267$10,486$66,612

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$840$866$891$918$946$4,461
Maintenance$808$1,433$1,328$2,131$2,092$7,792
Repairs$504$584$682$797$928$3,496
Taxes & Fees$2,852$47$47$47$47$3,040
Financing$2,897$2,329$1,725$1,078$391$8,419
Depreciation$11,124$4,471$3,973$3,568$3,250$26,385
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$21,728$12,514$11,514$11,492$10,696$67,944

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,017$1,048$4,943
Maintenance$895$1,588$1,471$2,361$2,318$8,632
Repairs$558$647$756$883$1,028$3,873
Taxes & Fees$3,159$52$52$52$52$3,367
Financing$3,209$2,580$1,911$1,194$433$9,327
Depreciation$12,324$4,953$4,401$3,953$3,600$29,231
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$24,071$13,864$12,755$12,732$11,849$75,272

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,104$1,136$1,170$1,205$5,686
Maintenance$1,030$1,827$1,693$2,716$2,666$9,931
Repairs$642$745$870$1,015$1,183$4,455
Taxes & Fees$3,635$60$60$60$60$3,874
Financing$3,692$2,968$2,198$1,374$498$10,730
Depreciation$14,178$5,698$5,064$4,547$4,142$33,628
Fuel$3,445$3,549$3,654$3,765$3,878$18,291
True Cost to Own®$27,693$15,950$14,674$14,647$13,632$86,596

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,053$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,424
Maintenance$982$1,742$1,614$2,590$2,543$9,472
Repairs$613$711$830$968$1,128$4,249
Taxes & Fees$3,467$57$57$57$57$3,695
Financing$3,522$2,831$2,097$1,311$475$10,235
Depreciation$13,523$5,435$4,830$4,338$3,951$32,076
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$26,414$15,214$13,997$13,971$13,003$82,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$25,868

Taxes & Fees

$2,980

Financing

$8,254

Fuel

$14,070

Insurance

$4,374

Repairs

$3,427

Maintenance

$7,639

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$824$849$874$900$927$4,374
Maintenance$792$1,405$1,302$2,089$2,051$7,639
Repairs$494$573$669$781$910$3,427
Taxes & Fees$2,796$46$46$46$46$2,980
Financing$2,840$2,283$1,691$1,057$383$8,254
Depreciation$10,906$4,383$3,895$3,498$3,186$25,868
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$21,302$12,269$11,288$11,267$10,486$66,612

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,014$1,044$1,075$1,107$1,140$5,380
Maintenance$974$1,728$1,601$2,569$2,523$9,396
Repairs$608$705$823$961$1,119$4,215
Taxes & Fees$3,439$57$57$57$57$3,665
Financing$3,493$2,808$2,080$1,300$471$10,152
Depreciation$13,414$5,391$4,791$4,303$3,919$31,818
Fuel$3,260$3,358$3,458$3,562$3,669$17,306
True Cost to Own®$26,201$15,091$13,884$13,858$12,898$81,933

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$923$951$979$1,008$1,038$4,899
Maintenance$887$1,574$1,458$2,340$2,297$8,556
Repairs$553$642$749$875$1,019$3,838
Taxes & Fees$3,132$52$52$52$52$3,338
Financing$3,181$2,557$1,894$1,184$429$9,244
Depreciation$12,215$4,909$4,362$3,918$3,568$28,972
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$23,858$13,741$12,643$12,619$11,744$74,605

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,154$1,189$1,224$1,260$1,298$6,124
Maintenance$1,109$1,967$1,823$2,925$2,871$10,695
Repairs$692$802$937$1,093$1,274$4,798
Taxes & Fees$3,914$64$64$64$64$4,172
Financing$3,976$3,196$2,367$1,480$536$11,556
Depreciation$15,268$6,136$5,453$4,897$4,460$36,215
Fuel$3,710$3,822$3,935$4,054$4,176$19,698
True Cost to Own®$29,823$17,177$15,803$15,774$14,680$93,257

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,170$1,206$1,241$1,278$1,316$6,211
Maintenance$1,125$1,995$1,849$2,966$2,912$10,847
Repairs$701$814$950$1,109$1,292$4,866
Taxes & Fees$3,970$65$65$65$65$4,232
Financing$4,033$3,242$2,401$1,501$544$11,721
Depreciation$15,487$6,224$5,531$4,967$4,524$36,733
Fuel$3,763$3,877$3,992$4,112$4,236$19,979
True Cost to Own®$30,249$17,422$16,029$15,999$14,890$94,589

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$874$900$927$955$4,505
Maintenance$816$1,447$1,341$2,152$2,113$7,868
Repairs$509$590$689$804$937$3,530
Taxes & Fees$2,880$47$47$47$47$3,069
Financing$2,925$2,351$1,742$1,089$394$8,502
Depreciation$11,233$4,514$4,012$3,603$3,282$26,644
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$21,941$12,637$11,627$11,605$10,801$68,610

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,017$1,048$4,943
Maintenance$895$1,588$1,471$2,361$2,318$8,632
Repairs$558$647$756$883$1,028$3,873
Taxes & Fees$3,159$52$52$52$52$3,367
Financing$3,209$2,580$1,911$1,194$433$9,327
Depreciation$12,324$4,953$4,401$3,953$3,600$29,231
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$24,071$13,864$12,755$12,732$11,849$75,272

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$915$942$970$999$1,029$4,855
Maintenance$879$1,560$1,445$2,319$2,277$8,479
Repairs$548$636$743$867$1,010$3,804
Taxes & Fees$3,104$51$51$51$51$3,308
Financing$3,152$2,534$1,877$1,173$425$9,162
Depreciation$12,106$4,865$4,323$3,883$3,536$28,713
Fuel$2,942$3,030$3,120$3,215$3,311$15,618
True Cost to Own®$23,645$13,619$12,530$12,506$11,639$73,939

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$948$976$1,005$1,035$1,066$5,030
Maintenance$911$1,616$1,497$2,402$2,359$8,785
Repairs$568$659$769$898$1,047$3,941
Taxes & Fees$3,215$53$53$53$53$3,427
Financing$3,266$2,625$1,945$1,216$440$9,492
Depreciation$12,542$5,040$4,479$4,023$3,664$29,748
Fuel$3,047$3,139$3,233$3,330$3,430$16,180
True Cost to Own®$24,497$14,109$12,981$12,957$12,059$76,604

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$874$900$927$955$4,505
Maintenance$816$1,447$1,341$2,152$2,113$7,868
Repairs$509$590$689$804$937$3,530
Taxes & Fees$2,880$47$47$47$47$3,069
Financing$2,925$2,351$1,742$1,089$394$8,502
Depreciation$11,233$4,514$4,012$3,603$3,282$26,644
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$21,941$12,637$11,627$11,605$10,801$68,610

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,096$1,129$1,162$1,197$1,233$5,817
Maintenance$1,053$1,869$1,732$2,778$2,728$10,160
Repairs$657$762$890$1,039$1,210$4,558
Taxes & Fees$3,719$61$61$61$61$3,963
Financing$3,777$3,036$2,249$1,406$509$10,978
Depreciation$14,505$5,829$5,180$4,652$4,237$34,404
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$28,332$16,318$15,013$14,985$13,946$88,594

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$840$866$891$918$946$4,461
Maintenance$808$1,433$1,328$2,131$2,092$7,792
Repairs$504$584$682$797$928$3,496
Taxes & Fees$2,852$47$47$47$47$3,040
Financing$2,897$2,329$1,725$1,078$391$8,419
Depreciation$11,124$4,471$3,973$3,568$3,250$26,385
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$21,728$12,514$11,514$11,492$10,696$67,944

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,129$1,163$1,197$1,233$1,270$5,992
Maintenance$1,085$1,925$1,784$2,862$2,810$10,465
Repairs$677$785$917$1,070$1,247$4,695
Taxes & Fees$3,831$63$63$63$63$4,083
Financing$3,891$3,128$2,317$1,448$525$11,308
Depreciation$14,941$6,005$5,336$4,792$4,365$35,439
Fuel$3,631$3,740$3,851$3,968$4,087$19,276
True Cost to Own®$29,184$16,809$15,465$15,436$14,366$91,258

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,137$1,172$1,206$1,242$1,279$6,036
Maintenance$1,093$1,939$1,797$2,883$2,830$10,542
Repairs$682$791$923$1,078$1,256$4,729
Taxes & Fees$3,858$63$63$63$63$4,112
Financing$3,919$3,151$2,334$1,459$529$11,391
Depreciation$15,050$6,049$5,375$4,827$4,397$35,698
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$29,397$16,931$15,577$15,548$14,471$91,925

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,195$1,231$1,267$1,305$1,344$6,342
Maintenance$1,148$2,037$1,888$3,029$2,974$11,077
Repairs$716$831$970$1,132$1,320$4,969
Taxes & Fees$4,054$67$67$67$67$4,321
Financing$4,118$3,310$2,452$1,533$555$11,968
Depreciation$15,814$6,355$5,648$5,072$4,620$37,509
Fuel$3,843$3,959$4,076$4,199$4,325$20,402
True Cost to Own®$30,888$17,790$16,368$16,337$15,205$96,587

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,053$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,424
Maintenance$982$1,742$1,614$2,590$2,543$9,472
Repairs$613$711$830$968$1,128$4,249
Taxes & Fees$3,467$57$57$57$57$3,695
Financing$3,522$2,831$2,097$1,311$475$10,235
Depreciation$13,523$5,435$4,830$4,338$3,951$32,076
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$26,414$15,214$13,997$13,971$13,003$82,599

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$981$1,010$1,040$1,071$1,103$5,205
Maintenance$942$1,672$1,549$2,486$2,441$9,090
Repairs$588$682$796$929$1,083$4,078
Taxes & Fees$3,327$55$55$55$55$3,546
Financing$3,380$2,717$2,012$1,258$456$9,822
Depreciation$12,978$5,216$4,635$4,163$3,791$30,783
Fuel$3,154$3,249$3,345$3,446$3,550$16,743
True Cost to Own®$25,349$14,600$13,433$13,408$12,478$79,268

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,088$1,121$1,154$1,188$1,224$5,774
Maintenance$1,045$1,855$1,719$2,757$2,707$10,083
Repairs$652$756$883$1,031$1,201$4,524
Taxes & Fees$3,691$61$61$61$61$3,934
Financing$3,749$3,014$2,232$1,395$506$10,895
Depreciation$14,396$5,786$5,141$4,617$4,206$34,146
Fuel$3,498$3,604$3,711$3,823$3,938$18,572
True Cost to Own®$28,119$16,195$14,900$14,872$13,842$87,928

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$873$900$926$954$983$4,636
Maintenance$840$1,489$1,380$2,214$2,174$8,097
Repairs$524$607$709$828$965$3,633
Taxes & Fees$2,964$49$49$49$49$3,159
Financing$3,010$2,420$1,792$1,120$406$8,749
Depreciation$11,560$4,646$4,129$3,708$3,377$27,420
Fuel$2,809$2,894$2,980$3,070$3,162$14,914
True Cost to Own®$22,580$13,005$11,965$11,943$11,115$70,609

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,053$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,424
Maintenance$982$1,742$1,614$2,590$2,543$9,472
Repairs$613$711$830$968$1,128$4,249
Taxes & Fees$3,467$57$57$57$57$3,695
Financing$3,522$2,831$2,097$1,311$475$10,235
Depreciation$13,523$5,435$4,830$4,338$3,951$32,076
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$26,414$15,214$13,997$13,971$13,003$82,599

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,053$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,424
Maintenance$982$1,742$1,614$2,590$2,543$9,472
Repairs$613$711$830$968$1,128$4,249
Taxes & Fees$3,467$57$57$57$57$3,695
Financing$3,522$2,831$2,097$1,311$475$10,235
Depreciation$13,523$5,435$4,830$4,338$3,951$32,076
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$26,414$15,214$13,997$13,971$13,003$82,599

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,038$1,070$1,101$1,134$1,168$5,511
Maintenance$998$1,770$1,641$2,632$2,584$9,625
Repairs$622$722$843$984$1,147$4,318
Taxes & Fees$3,523$58$58$58$58$3,755
Financing$3,578$2,877$2,131$1,332$483$10,400
Depreciation$13,742$5,523$4,908$4,407$4,014$32,594
Fuel$3,339$3,440$3,542$3,649$3,759$17,728
True Cost to Own®$26,841$15,459$14,223$14,196$13,212$83,931

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,046$1,078$1,110$1,143$1,177$5,555
Maintenance$1,006$1,784$1,654$2,653$2,605$9,702
Repairs$627$728$850$992$1,156$4,352
Taxes & Fees$3,551$58$58$58$58$3,785
Financing$3,607$2,899$2,148$1,342$486$10,483
Depreciation$13,851$5,566$4,947$4,442$4,046$32,852
Fuel$3,366$3,467$3,570$3,678$3,788$17,869
True Cost to Own®$27,054$15,582$14,336$14,309$13,317$84,597

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Sierra 2500HD

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

