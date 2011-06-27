Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Best truck I have seen, tested all
I use to own a 2008 Dodge ram 1500 5.7 hemi, and put 40,000 miles on it in less than 2 years. Fairly happy with that truck, and I have not encounter not even one single issue. Looking for more power, and better style, more options/better comfort/better quality, so I've tested all of them out there. The only one which satisfied my demands was the gms based on manufacture options that was installed like on board info system, back-up camera and sensors, on star system, teptronic 6 speed, auto-lights, shift turn-signal on the mirrors and more cabin space. So far after 9 months I'm very very satisfied with the quality and performance. I highly recommend to anyone this brand name gmc.
Great Truck
Have my new 2500HD 4W for a month now and very pleased. Overall truck is superb and beats the heck out of my older Dodge. Pulls my boat like it's not there. Ride is good and mileage is running avg of 17 mpg. I got the split buckets with console and love it. Ditto the comment that tires could be a bit larger. Really very happy with the purchase.
Would take this over a Ford any day
This is my second GMC HD truck, and the imrpovements are too many to mention. This is by far, the best looking truck on the road. I'm averaging around 15 mpg around town and recently got 19 mpg on the highway going 85 with 2800lbs in the bed. GMC builds the best looking, most reliable, most fun to drive pick up trucks on the road.
It Seems Like a Keeper
I just bought a 2009 GM 2500 with the Duramax/Allison combo. Been with Ford all my driving life. So far, a great truck. Excellent power, very quiet and greater than 20 mpg on highway when unloaded. Seems tightly made. 2008 F250 previously; a great truck but physically too large for my needs. GMC offers similar towing performance, better mileage so far and a better ride in a physically smaller package-- with diesel power. Overall, I think the GMC offering is the top overall in the 2500/250 line for daily use/driving. I was not impressed with Dodge quality; my Ford was great but meant for wide open, all day towing. GMC offered the best package with the fewest comprimises. Very happy so far.
2009 gmc sierra 2500HD slt
I have owned my gmc for 2 weeks now and i am glad to say i have made this decision. I have gotten the duramax and sllison combonation and it is unbelievable. I owned a 2002 chevrolet silverado 2500HD and needed to get a diesel. With this type of economy i figured that this is the time to act.We have gotten it for a respectable price. This truck is great to go through the dirt or just to drive around the city.
