Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2008 GMC 2500 Diesel John , 08/03/2010 32 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought this truck from a local used car dealer. I drive this truck mostly through the mountains of southwestern PA hauling my travel trailer. I previously owned a 2005 F250 diesel. There is absolutely no comparison between the two trucks. This GMC outperforms the ford in every way possible. I never thought I would say this considering my grandfather, my father, and I have been ford guys our entire lives but the proof is in the way the truck drives, handles, pulls, and the reliability I have experienced with this truck. I have driven this truck for more than 15,000 miles and overall I am completely satisfied. I have to say that this is by far the best truck I ever owned.

Back to re-review after 6 months SLC , 12/02/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I wrote my first review in June after trading in a 2004 F-150. It has only got better and better. Absolutely no issues. Fuel mileage has gone to over 23 MPG on a recent hiway only trip of 600 miles, to between 15-18 MPG back and forth to work and weekend trips. I have not had this kind of acceleration since my '61 Vette'. There are no rattles or any fit/finish problems. Only oil changes and tire rotation. I would not trade this truck for any other on the market. I did extensive reseach and I am so glad I choose this HD2500, Duramax/Allison. I would recommend this truck to anyone, no hesitation.

2nd Diesel, I'm keeping this one Justin , 12/19/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the 6.6L with the Duramax/Allison combination, not the 6.0L. I previously had an 05' with similar features but wasn't worth the buyout at the end of the lease. There are things I liked about the 05 that the 08 lacks but most of all, I'm very pleased with the truck. Towing is great. Crewcab 8' bed is a long truck though. Park it at home if you intend to go into a city.

Transmission/ride Craig , 06/19/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck is by far the worst riding vehicle i have ever owned. I understand it is a HD, but come on GM, you're not always towing with it 100% of the time. I cannot believe the research and development guys at GM designed it that way. The rear end bounces 60% the time when empty or partially empty. tryed changing shocks and tire pressure adjustment. helped out about 5%. The new 6 speed tranmission in my truck needs work. There is a delay in shifting between 2nd and 3rd gear. This happen 10% to 20% of the time but is annoying.When the delay happens engine racing anywhere from 200 rpm to 1000 before the shift takes place.Tranmission engages harshly when shift happens. Look elsewhere.