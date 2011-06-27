Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2008 GMC 2500 Diesel
I bought this truck from a local used car dealer. I drive this truck mostly through the mountains of southwestern PA hauling my travel trailer. I previously owned a 2005 F250 diesel. There is absolutely no comparison between the two trucks. This GMC outperforms the ford in every way possible. I never thought I would say this considering my grandfather, my father, and I have been ford guys our entire lives but the proof is in the way the truck drives, handles, pulls, and the reliability I have experienced with this truck. I have driven this truck for more than 15,000 miles and overall I am completely satisfied. I have to say that this is by far the best truck I ever owned.
Back to re-review after 6 months
I wrote my first review in June after trading in a 2004 F-150. It has only got better and better. Absolutely no issues. Fuel mileage has gone to over 23 MPG on a recent hiway only trip of 600 miles, to between 15-18 MPG back and forth to work and weekend trips. I have not had this kind of acceleration since my '61 Vette'. There are no rattles or any fit/finish problems. Only oil changes and tire rotation. I would not trade this truck for any other on the market. I did extensive reseach and I am so glad I choose this HD2500, Duramax/Allison. I would recommend this truck to anyone, no hesitation.
2nd Diesel, I'm keeping this one
This is the 6.6L with the Duramax/Allison combination, not the 6.0L. I previously had an 05' with similar features but wasn't worth the buyout at the end of the lease. There are things I liked about the 05 that the 08 lacks but most of all, I'm very pleased with the truck. Towing is great. Crewcab 8' bed is a long truck though. Park it at home if you intend to go into a city.
Transmission/ride
This truck is by far the worst riding vehicle i have ever owned. I understand it is a HD, but come on GM, you're not always towing with it 100% of the time. I cannot believe the research and development guys at GM designed it that way. The rear end bounces 60% the time when empty or partially empty. tryed changing shocks and tire pressure adjustment. helped out about 5%. The new 6 speed tranmission in my truck needs work. There is a delay in shifting between 2nd and 3rd gear. This happen 10% to 20% of the time but is annoying.When the delay happens engine racing anywhere from 200 rpm to 1000 before the shift takes place.Tranmission engages harshly when shift happens. Look elsewhere.
Duramax/Allison combo is a beast!
This vehicle was a replacement for a 2005 2500HD Duramax SLE and the engines are nothing alike. The new Duramax and six speed Allison is quieter, smoother and the towing power is incredible. We are towing a 35 foot travel trailer and it is like there's nothing behind you. The Z71 package does increase the stiffness but the ride is excellent. The interior rivals my '07 Denali. If you gotta tow, this is the one to buy.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner