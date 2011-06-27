Used 1993 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/680.0 mi.442.0/578.0 mi.325.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG161414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height70.6 in.70.6 in.70.6 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.155.5 in.141.5 in.
Length212.6 in.237.0 in.218.0 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
