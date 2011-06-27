  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 1990 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Used 1990 GMC Sierra 2500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 GMC Sierra 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Sierra 2500
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 2500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$834 - $1,756
Used Sierra 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great old truck

alex , 09/15/2006
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

This trucks has 208,000 miles on her. At about 200 thousand miles put in a new tranny. The engine still runs strong. Had to put both new front axles. Pitmin arm and idler arm. Now needs brakes and ball joints. But for the age of this truck, I love it. It hasn't got and rust. It doesn't do the best on gas. But I love driving it, being high off the ground. I think the engine will last until 300 thousand miles. It is the 5.7 V8. It accelerates slow, but if you need to make a highway pass, you'll have plenty of power. Great work truck

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Sierra 2500s for sale

Related Used 1990 GMC Sierra 2500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles