Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Riding Truck for the Money Jersey Traveler , 03/22/2018 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful "To be honest my Tacoma was a great truck with no issues, and while I miss it, I do not regret my decision. I retired and bought a travel trailer that needed a truck that could pull it without grunting uphill. The Sierra doesn't even know it is towing it, it came with the trailer package, built in brake controller, and the Z71 package. Without the trailer the best mileage I have gotten is almost 22.4 mpg, I never got over 18 with the Tacoma. The IntelliLink system is terrific. I have upgraded the headlight bulbs to LED, making a huge improvement over the stock bulbs. At a cost of about $400, I installed the Roadmaster Active suspension kit, (about 20 minutes per side) which makes a big difference in handling, especially with the towing. I eliminated the OnStar and changed over to a factory Navigation System. No need to pay $40 a month for directions, which I don't need everyday. I also purchased a rear under seat storage box. GMC should have it as a standard item. The 5.3L engine has a light ticking sound, but I understand that is characteristic to all of them and may have something to do with the cylinder deactivation, and it doesn't bother me. The Sierra is comfortable, quiet and so to date has been dependable. I recently added an additional leaf spring through a local spring shop. The handling is much better, it didn't contribute to much harshness at all and actually made for a smoother, less bouncier and more enjoyable ride. It added more stabilization going into corners and curves, and better towing results. Mechanically this truck has been a gem and a pleasure to drive. Towing our camper, it is a beast It handles the trailer very well. At my age I don't see any more new vehicles in my future, I intend to keep this truck until I cant drive any longer. I may just put in another engine if it comes to that. I cant say anything bad about it. Hopefully it will continue to perform well for a long time to come. I have changed the trans fluid, antifreeze, hydraulics . . . fluid changes are crucial to the longevity of any vehicle and for what prices are these days for new trucks, my used Sierra is worth every cent to keep it road worthy. Compared to a Chevy Silverado I once owned, the GMC Sierra is like changing from a suit into a tuxedo. After the last big snowstorm the 4x4 traction is unbelievable. It is a keeper for sure. Lots of comments on the looks, smooth ride and fun to drive. Here it is soon to be 2020 and still rides like new! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My favorite truck! Jared K. , 03/30/2016 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've driven plenty of trucks - F150, Chevy Avalanche, Silverado...but this one...this one blows them away! Looks amazing. Drives amazing. Technology is amazing. Comfort is amazing. Seriously, I can't say enough good things about this 2015 Sierra SLT Z71. I'm not one for fancy things, but I felt that I deserved a nice car - and this is definitely a nice care. Interior is well appointed with leather trim on the wheel and dashboard; nice wood and aluminum accents throughout the cockpit; user-friendly steering wheel and touchscreen controls; heated AND cooled seats; heated steering wheel for those cold mornings; power seats; and plenty of leg room in the back. Exterior is clean: 22" wheels help you ride a bit higher so you'll have better visibility; chrome accents are eye catching, but modestly appointed; overall...it just looks GOOOOOD. Ride is smooth and isn't "trucky" if that makes sense. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Big Mistake!!! Sick , 03/02/2017 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful So this was the first brand new vehicle I ever purchased. Yes it is beautiful. Love the big screen , dual climate controls( which I can see make a difference) and you have to have it on full blast for people in the back seat due to no vents back there. Love the nice leather interior. However, lights are horrible at night. Hard to see anything. Bluetooth worked good at first but now can't understand anything. Weird! The back glass leaked and stained the headliner. It's in the shop as we speak. The WORST thing is since about 5,000 miles it has had a clunking noise after going 5-10 in traffic then speed up it clunks and jerks super hard! I've had it to dealer four times they say " oh that's just nothing, that's just how these new vehicles shift" BS. I work hard for my money and for what I paid for this GM needs to fix it! I would think twice maybe three or four times before I buy one. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the truck but quickly very disappointed Ron Gierchak , 09/10/2015 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Got my truck in April '15 and loved it - until it got hot outside. I've had two F-150's and a/c would freeze you out. Here in Alabma summer's are very hot. A/C blows hard and very cold, briefly. Then the A/C cooling stops while the hard blowing continues. And since we have such hot summers it feels like hot air blowing on you. It does this back and forth continually. Of course once the truck cools off enough then it not so bad. But it's a good 10 minutes- long enough to start sweating! It's as if the compressor switches off and on while the blowing remains the same. Dealer kept it two days and said it was working normally. I work indoors in an extremely cold business and am a slim guy so when I leave work I'm not overly hot so sweating my rear off on my drive home is unacceptable. Im wondering if the dealers hear this a lot and know it's baked into the design. Either way I will be trading it near years end when prices drop on 2015's. In the deep south with our long, hot summers and high humidity good A/C is critical. UPDATE: A/C still sucks. Truck has always had a vibration at HWY speeds which I attributed to the original tires. Finally after 2 and 1/2 years I needed new tires. Got a set rated the best for All Season/ HWY for my size and truck still vibrates at HWY speeds causing the change in the center console to clink! I will definitely be getting an F-150 when my lease is finished in July 2018. The A/C issue is a real deal breaker for me living in the Deep South. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse