  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Sierra 1500
5(47%)4(16%)3(12%)2(19%)1(6%)
3.8
32 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale
List Price Range
$8,786 - $12,995
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

High Speed Vibration

nice shakey ride, 08/28/2009
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I purchased this o9 after the deals made it to good not to get rid of 05 Right from beginning i have had a vibration from rear of truck at 70 mph and up the dealership tried swapping tires with brand new truck same tires same result GM has told the dealership what to check as they had and am now being told that i have to live with it I would like to hear from anyone that has had similar problem Truck only has 2000 miles on it something isn't right

Report Abuse

Not the Best

rockytop2, 10/31/2014
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

My 2009 GMC Truck has 35000 and I have already had to put over a 1000.00 into it. First, after 2 years the Evap Vent went out covered under warranty, they replaced the vent. I went out again shortly after year 3 after warranty. Had to pay 500.00 for a special kit to be installed. This was a known problem but GMC would not pay. Year 4, the alternator went bad. 480.00 to replace. Now the steering is making a loud groaning noise when turning. Said may be a bushing and could cost a small fortune to fix. So I would never recommend GM to anyone and will never by another. In my opinion, any vehicle should go 5 years if taken care of without any issues. Pitiful product GM.

Report Abuse

headlite replacement

steve, 04/30/2016
Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Truck runs great.I miss the 5.3 a little bit. GOOGLE how to replace headlites.You dont have dissemble front end,just remove the for bolts that hold the air filler compartment

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Big rebate did not help----over paid

John, 12/15/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This truck has numerous quality control issues. I wish I did not take the rebate so I could take it back. I found the sticker amusing regarding the price to operate this truck per year is based gas at $1.90 a gallon. Read the little numbers on the mileage because it states "most will get between 11 to 15 per gallon". I must be part of the most crowd.

Report Abuse

Almost 2 years later still a great choice!

fieldt, 07/07/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Everything still works as advertised. I wish every decision worked so well.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Related Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles