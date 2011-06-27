Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

High Speed Vibration nice shakey ride , 08/28/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased this o9 after the deals made it to good not to get rid of 05 Right from beginning i have had a vibration from rear of truck at 70 mph and up the dealership tried swapping tires with brand new truck same tires same result GM has told the dealership what to check as they had and am now being told that i have to live with it I would like to hear from anyone that has had similar problem Truck only has 2000 miles on it something isn't right Report Abuse

Not the Best rockytop2 , 10/31/2014 7 of 9 people found this review helpful My 2009 GMC Truck has 35000 and I have already had to put over a 1000.00 into it. First, after 2 years the Evap Vent went out covered under warranty, they replaced the vent. I went out again shortly after year 3 after warranty. Had to pay 500.00 for a special kit to be installed. This was a known problem but GMC would not pay. Year 4, the alternator went bad. 480.00 to replace. Now the steering is making a loud groaning noise when turning. Said may be a bushing and could cost a small fortune to fix. So I would never recommend GM to anyone and will never by another. In my opinion, any vehicle should go 5 years if taken care of without any issues. Pitiful product GM.

headlite replacement steve , 04/30/2016 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Truck runs great.I miss the 5.3 a little bit. GOOGLE how to replace headlites.You dont have dissemble front end,just remove the for bolts that hold the air filler compartment Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Big rebate did not help----over paid John , 12/15/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck has numerous quality control issues. I wish I did not take the rebate so I could take it back. I found the sticker amusing regarding the price to operate this truck per year is based gas at $1.90 a gallon. Read the little numbers on the mileage because it states "most will get between 11 to 15 per gallon". I must be part of the most crowd.