  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Sierra 1500
5(53%)4(30%)3(10%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.3
30 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,377 - $8,271
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2009 CC SLT 5.3L Flex Fuel

Colorado, 07/01/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Get the 5.3L with the six-speed automatic. Averaging 20 MPG over first 2,000 miles 85%/15% Hwy/City driving. 20 inch wheels (rims are ugly) make for very smooth ride. Engine is very quiet with good power and shifts are very smooth. Quiet interior is a plus, and the leather seats are comfortable. Plenty of power to pass without sacrificing economy. Use the manual shift overrride function to control downhill speeds. Wife likes the 6-way seats and adjustable pedals with the memory function for seat/mirrors.

Report Abuse

This Truck Is A Winner

Clinton, 07/05/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I traded a 1997 Sierra with 215,000 miles for an 2009 Sierra 4WD Z-71 crew cab after a search of every make out there. I should have went straight to the GMC dealer as I have not been disappointed. This truck rides/handles like a car, gets great mileage (avg 17.1 in mixed driving) and is loaded for comfort. I have had two issues addressed by dealer, rubbing noise on drivers door and rattle in drivers seat belt system. Both fixed on first visit. This is not the least expensive truck out there, but the looks, fit, finish and quality makes it a winner.

Report Abuse

Going strong

captaingood, 12/17/2012
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

original owner 2009 103,000 miles daily driver 100 miles every day to work and back. this truck has never let me down rain or snow i never miss work or anywhere i need to go.

Report Abuse

Worst truck I have ever owned

doug wigginton, 04/04/2015
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
8 of 11 people found this review helpful

This truck on has 43,000 miles. I bought it new. I has never been used as a 4X4 and has been cared for. It still looks brand new. However, I have replace the evap valve twice ($500.00 each), power drivers seat needs to repaired ($500.00), growl in turning mechanism (cost ?), mirrors will not retract (cost ?), problem with the lights dimming (ext. $500.00). Engine light on again!!! I will never buy another GM product! Friend had one, same year and model, same problems.

Report Abuse

New 09 Denali

mpcross, 05/31/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Looks good,sounds good, 6.2,heated cooled seats,HD6spd.trans,HD self locking diff.,memory seat,adj. peddles all great.Does not sound tinny when closing doors. No squeaks. Peppy and quiet on rd. Handles well with factory added sway bars. Should have Caddy options of real wood,heat and cooled back seats and offer dual exhaust. Will write additional review at 10 an 20 thousand miles. Must say again in South, cooled seats #1. Added side steps,under seat cargo hldr,spray in bed liner,20" wheels,and nav systm,back up cam. Hads everthing but electric rear window(dealer said having prob. with motor) but would rather have deforster that is lost with electric window.Sunroof gives plenty air

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Related Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles