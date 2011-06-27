Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2009 CC SLT 5.3L Flex Fuel Colorado , 07/01/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Get the 5.3L with the six-speed automatic. Averaging 20 MPG over first 2,000 miles 85%/15% Hwy/City driving. 20 inch wheels (rims are ugly) make for very smooth ride. Engine is very quiet with good power and shifts are very smooth. Quiet interior is a plus, and the leather seats are comfortable. Plenty of power to pass without sacrificing economy. Use the manual shift overrride function to control downhill speeds. Wife likes the 6-way seats and adjustable pedals with the memory function for seat/mirrors. Report Abuse

This Truck Is A Winner Clinton , 07/05/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I traded a 1997 Sierra with 215,000 miles for an 2009 Sierra 4WD Z-71 crew cab after a search of every make out there. I should have went straight to the GMC dealer as I have not been disappointed. This truck rides/handles like a car, gets great mileage (avg 17.1 in mixed driving) and is loaded for comfort. I have had two issues addressed by dealer, rubbing noise on drivers door and rattle in drivers seat belt system. Both fixed on first visit. This is not the least expensive truck out there, but the looks, fit, finish and quality makes it a winner. Report Abuse

Going strong captaingood , 12/17/2012 13 of 15 people found this review helpful original owner 2009 103,000 miles daily driver 100 miles every day to work and back. this truck has never let me down rain or snow i never miss work or anywhere i need to go. Report Abuse

Worst truck I have ever owned doug wigginton , 04/04/2015 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 11 people found this review helpful This truck on has 43,000 miles. I bought it new. I has never been used as a 4X4 and has been cared for. It still looks brand new. However, I have replace the evap valve twice ($500.00 each), power drivers seat needs to repaired ($500.00), growl in turning mechanism (cost ?), mirrors will not retract (cost ?), problem with the lights dimming (ext. $500.00). Engine light on again!!! I will never buy another GM product! Friend had one, same year and model, same problems. Report Abuse