Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
Best Truck Ever
This truck was two years old, with 33,000 miles when I purchased it (Certified Used). I use this pickup on our family farm and to drive to work, resulting in 40K miles each year. This is the best truck, fantastic engine 5.3, great power reasonable fuel economy. No complaints with the 4WD, I use it frequently. Currently, the truck has over 200K miles, the service record is brief: 5 years old replace rear brakes (still have not replaced front brakes),6 years old replace battery just to be on the safe side, Fuel pump replaced at 175K miles, my fault for not ever replacing the fuel filter. At 180K had to replace the front UJoint. Plan to trade the truck in on a similar equipped 2008 model Sierra.
5.3 V8 why go smaller?
I have a 2002 GMC Regular Cab Flareside shortbed 4x4. I bought the truck used with 46,000 miles on it and now have 51,000 and only had one problem. My sound system rattled the screw loose on the overhead consule. I installed the sound system a month after i bought it and it and had to replace the tires which seem to be a common problem with these.I have a hard tonneau cover and it really helps out living in Alaska. If a truck survives here it can survive anywhere.
Absolutly Satisfied
This truck is awesome. Only had one problem with it and that was the intermediate steering shaft replaced at no charge. The 4.8 had plenty of grunt. Spins the rear tires no problem (even at 1/4 throttle). The 4 wheel drive just goes in the snow no spin at all. It tows like there's nothing there which is awesome. It gets very decent gas mileage too I get about 17 18 city.
A fairly good all round truck
Bought this truck in Feb 2007 with 86,000 miles. At 89k new fuel pump b/c previous owner did not change fuel filter. At 92k intake gaskets leaking bad enough it wouldnt run on a cool summer morning. 93k discovered the reason behind poor braking was that the front rotors where virtually destroying themselves. Terrible case of piston slap when stone cold. Other than these problems I love my truck. It's quick nimble and fun to drive. It is crazy good looking. I drive it extremely hard about 3/4 of the time and it doesnt miss a beat. K&N filter helps power.
The Professional Grade!!!!!!
My GMC Sierra is a great truck! It rides great and it handles very well. The only thing i don't like about it, is its a 2WD but I would probably never use it if i did have it and I have to say it has been the most reliable vehicle i have ever had. My dad bought it in 2002 new and gave it to me when he bought a new car. It only has 86,000 miles on it and i have to say for a truck that's not a lot. Knock on wood I have never had to take it in for any work other than to get it serviced. I don't like the gas mileage it gets 13 MPG in town but it does have the 5.3L V8 so what do you expect. But i love the truck and i hope to have it for a long time.
