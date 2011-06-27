Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

2001 GMC 4x4 5.3 Z 71 SLE Joe D , 05/15/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Overall I've been fairly easy on this truck but occasionally have hauled very heavy loads. No problems. The smooth ride was a surprise to me. Engine performance is great. Milage is ok if you take it easy, otherwise it uses quite a bit. I think the interior is nice (despite what Edmond's say). It's a nice riding/functional truck. Can't find anything wrong with this truck yet (in almost 2 years). Report Abuse

the truck that loves to rap and roll bopat , 04/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Truck is sharp.Truck makes Rapping Noise starting cold all the time, Now does it when warm, untill op temp. Then ok. Like the day we put out $28K for it. When normal its great. When cold makes my Buds laugh. Myself I want to CRY! Been to the dealer 4 times they say its normal. Why didnt it do it when I bought it. I wouldn't have bought it. GM Customer service told me on the to learn to live with it! I can't believe they said that to me.I think I would not have bought a GM! Its had a cam and lifters also. Body creaks, groans drive line clunk. Do your self a favor dont buy one of these trucks.

sweet truck tjones , 08/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful All the LS! based engines knock @ startup and seems to be less of an issue as miles add up/mine is 5.3 with towhaul opt.Smooth and tomb like quiet @ 80mph. 3:73 rearend pulls like crazy (I can pull my 24'5500lb boat and tandem trailer with ease. I had dealer send out and install leather in the 40/20/40 split seats(better leather than factory too. Ive driven trucks 35yrs/ Ford150/slverado1500s(the chevy never left me stranded in 200k/ford let me down @ 150k.So far,this is the best one I have ever owned. Try adding an extra quart of oil. 22mpg hiway beats the 12 and 14on the chev and ford.

Pretty decent truck Mykee , 10/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful All around performance is a little above average. Nice two wheel drive.