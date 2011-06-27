Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2001 GMC 4x4 5.3 Z 71 SLE
Overall I've been fairly easy on this truck but occasionally have hauled very heavy loads. No problems. The smooth ride was a surprise to me. Engine performance is great. Milage is ok if you take it easy, otherwise it uses quite a bit. I think the interior is nice (despite what Edmond's say). It's a nice riding/functional truck. Can't find anything wrong with this truck yet (in almost 2 years).
the truck that loves to rap and roll
Truck is sharp.Truck makes Rapping Noise starting cold all the time, Now does it when warm, untill op temp. Then ok. Like the day we put out $28K for it. When normal its great. When cold makes my Buds laugh. Myself I want to CRY! Been to the dealer 4 times they say its normal. Why didnt it do it when I bought it. I wouldn't have bought it. GM Customer service told me on the to learn to live with it! I can't believe they said that to me.I think I would not have bought a GM! Its had a cam and lifters also. Body creaks, groans drive line clunk. Do your self a favor dont buy one of these trucks.
sweet truck
All the LS! based engines knock @ startup and seems to be less of an issue as miles add up/mine is 5.3 with towhaul opt.Smooth and tomb like quiet @ 80mph. 3:73 rearend pulls like crazy (I can pull my 24'5500lb boat and tandem trailer with ease. I had dealer send out and install leather in the 40/20/40 split seats(better leather than factory too. Ive driven trucks 35yrs/ Ford150/slverado1500s(the chevy never left me stranded in 200k/ford let me down @ 150k.So far,this is the best one I have ever owned. Try adding an extra quart of oil. 22mpg hiway beats the 12 and 14on the chev and ford.
Pretty decent truck
All around performance is a little above average. Nice two wheel drive.
Wish I bought the Tundra
At 900 mi It was in the shop for clunk/bang/vibration in the drive train. . after several annoying/time consuming attempts. GM bulletin (drive line clunk)#99-04- 02-002A. Not to be confused with the engine clunk/piston slap bul. This truck acts and sounds like the 1996 I sold prior. with 150,000 hard miles. I'm finding out that there are many bulletins and dissatisfied customers with several of the 00/01/02 model yrs. It now has 10000 mi and I'm sorry I ever bought it!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner