Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Hell Yes I Love My Truck 95_z71_1500 , 04/21/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I'm in love with my '95 GMC Sierra 1500 Z71. She's currently broken down but it took her 195,xxx miles. But the engine, tranny, and everything else is still GREAT. Just the transfer case gave out when I was pullin' a dodge out of the sand(got it out) but she gave out afterwards. So I'm rebuilding it. But other then that she's everything I need. I've taken this set-back as a chance to fix 'er up. Just ordered Halo projector headlights/LED turn signals, new grille assembly, &performance chip. Soon to order smoked LED tail lights and 3rd brake light, tires, seat covers, door panels, chrome handles all around, 5in fender flares, 3-5 in body lift, and other things. CAN'T WAIT!

Solid GMC KB in N.C. , 06/12/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased my GMC new in 95 and have been pleased with the truck since I purchased it. I have, to this point, had one main problem with the driver's seat base bracket. The bracket actually broke out of warranty and GMC agreed to pay half of the replacement cost since I had reported having a problem with it before the warranty ran out. The seat still has some movement in it but not excessive. Overall, I have enjoyed owning the truck and have made a few enhancements to it myself since buying it.

Thunder Rolls captainkaos , 09/18/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful 95 Sierra Z-71 Extended cab. Owned it since day 1. Now has 263,000 miles on her. Has been in the shop 4 times in 14 years. No real major issues. If you take care of her, she will take care of you. I love this truck. Thought about trading her during cash for clunkers and test drove the F-150, Chevy Silverado and the Ram. They still didn't compare to her. My old gal still rode better and had the same or more power. Furthermore, the cost of a new truck is insane. I can buy half a house for the cost of a new truck. The Tundra was nice but 42k about killed me. They don't make them as solid as this one anymore. If you want a good dependable work horse, this is it. I think I'd cry if I sold her:(

100% truck tom galvin , 08/03/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Had 1995 GMC ext cab Sierra truck for 2 yrs now and love it. Tows almost everything, strong, safe. Got in accident, no damage crushed other cars fender. Looks nice, comfortable. Second row kinda compact. Drive it all around Atlanta and north Georgia for work. Fun to drive off road. No major problems, but a/c went out 1 year ago. Keyless entry, 20 mpg average, 4wheel drive capable, can see very well at night, good get up and go. GMC perfected the truck. I'm going to give it to my son in one year when he can drive and I'm going to miss not having it everyday.