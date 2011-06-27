Used 1991 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
Reliable
I used to drive this truck hard every day as a ranch truck. It has been the best performing 1/2 ton 4X4 I have ever owned. There is currently 340000 miles on the original 350 engine, and it still passes CA smog tests with flying colors. The auto tranny has to be rebuilt every 100000mi. Have had electrical problems with lights and the heater controls. Other than that this is a nice truck for the year and money.
I'm a GM truck man, that's all I drive
I bought the truck from a friend, and I had to put a new tranny in it before I could drive it. That is all I have had to do the truck. It has been a really good truck for me. I used to drive it to work(1200 miles a month) over a mountain pass and never let me down.
Great truck
Bought this truck about two years ago and have not had a problem since. Dropped a brand new engine and transmission in and it runs perfect. I have flowmaster mufflers coming off of edelbrock headers get 24 miles to the gallon on the highway with a 350 v8 which is unheard of. Runs perfect and no imperfections or complaints at all.
Good worker
Even after over ten years on the original engine, I just had to put head gaskets in and adjust the tension on the shift cable. It has over 150,000 miles and it is still going. The white paint is chipping away and has since just a couple years after it was new.
One to keep!
It was a lease back, had 116000km on it. At 240000km rebuilt auto tranny. It has 350000km on it now and I have to get the tranny fix. It has been to Oregon. I drove it to the mountains sledding for ten years and never missed a beat. Now I pull my fishing boat and take it hunting every year. Great truck!
