Used 2003 GMC Savana Van Consumer Reviews

GMC Savanna - A nice ride Northern Driver , 08/24/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My Savanna is a conversion that looks and performs up to expectations and turns heads. I would not have purchased one of these vans based on standard features/factory trim. The dashboard and interiors are too flat and plasticky and the bumpers/mirrors are black plastic. Both of these detractions were remedied by the conversion - wood dash trim and painted bumpers/mirrors. The ride is very stable and makes the van much more akin to daily driving. My old Astro AWD had a best of 20 mpg, while the Savanna gets 18-19 mpg top end. The braking is very good and the engine performance is excellent.

2500 PRO PACKAGE Don Schwartz , 02/22/2016 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I'm very surprised doing the value, comparison there is NO 2500 3/4TON AWD model to choose from. Only a 1500 series. Also the Pro Package has 2 double long air assisted opening panels, one on each side where the windows would normally be. Custom 12 volt interior lighting. Electronic transmission towing switch on instrument panel. The 5.3L Vortex engine is to die for. As with all GMC/CHEVY exterior primer and paint SUCK! My van may be 13 years old but has less than 78,000 miles. On the 10th year after the RUST warranty disappeared so did the paint from the primer. Primer installed oh so thin and never properly adhered to the cheap paint used. Had an 1985 CHEVY 3/4 TRUCK that did the same thing with the paint. Thought somehow GMC would be better quality, top of the line. NO WAY! If you plan on getting a Chevy or GMC and keep it for any extended period, then PLEASE take my word for it, YOU WILL BE REPAINTING the vehicle. Rain water works behind the paint dislodging huge sections at a time. Vortex engine is fantastic. Could have enhanced performance and economy with electric fans on the radiator (push/pull setup) and an electric water pump. This setup would have reduced unneeded drag on the 5.3L topped off with a cold air intake. But we are all aware of each and every penny that's saved in construction, goes in someone's back pocket. As a great woman once said, if you want it done right, do it yourself. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

GMC Savana Explorer Conversion Alexstaar , 06/06/2010 0 of 2 people found this review helpful We purchased our van at the beginning of 2004. Our van has pretty much seen it all. The first trip we took it on it was hit by Hurricane Charley. It now gets 14 mpg city and 16 mpg hwy. The 5.3 liter engine 0-60 is about 8 sec. though it's only RWD, it does excellent in rain, snow, and ice. It is very fun to drive. I will definitely consider buying another one of these vans!