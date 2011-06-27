  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews

Excellent Family Alternative to SUV's

hurstcastle, 08/04/2008
Vehicle has proven very reliable over the past 6+ years, rides exceptionally and served our family very well. Would pick this vehicle any day over a SUV. Tons of features in SLT package!

Need better side mirrors

3500 savanah van, 06/21/2007
I use my van mostly to pull my fishing boat to the ocean. The van needs side mirrors that extend out, for better visibility when backing up in tight spaces. Ive seen some nice ones on Ford pickups. Some mirrors extend and retract and fold against the truck when not driving. I love my van. I just stow all my fishing gear in holders. Just lock the van and you're ready for the next trip.

