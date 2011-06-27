Used 2001 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews
Excellent Family Alternative to SUV's
hurstcastle, 08/04/2008
Vehicle has proven very reliable over the past 6+ years, rides exceptionally and served our family very well. Would pick this vehicle any day over a SUV. Tons of features in SLT package!
Need better side mirrors
3500 savanah van, 06/21/2007
I use my van mostly to pull my fishing boat to the ocean. The van needs side mirrors that extend out, for better visibility when backing up in tight spaces. Ive seen some nice ones on Ford pickups. Some mirrors extend and retract and fold against the truck when not driving. I love my van. I just stow all my fishing gear in holders. Just lock the van and you're ready for the next trip.
