Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Savana Cargo Van
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,610*
Total Cash Price
$23,565
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,233*
Total Cash Price
$24,253
3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,215*
Total Cash Price
$17,889
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,591*
Total Cash Price
$17,201
Savana Cargo Diesel
3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,403*
Total Cash Price
$17,545
2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,016*
Total Cash Price
$23,737
3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,857*
Total Cash Price
$24,941
2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,591*
Total Cash Price
$17,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$5,464
|Maintenance
|$896
|$1,611
|$1,676
|$3,032
|$2,181
|$9,395
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,297
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,549
|Financing
|$1,267
|$1,019
|$755
|$471
|$171
|$3,684
|Depreciation
|$5,754
|$2,269
|$1,997
|$1,771
|$1,589
|$13,381
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,221
|$10,201
|$9,986
|$11,113
|$10,089
|$55,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,191
|$5,623
|Maintenance
|$922
|$1,658
|$1,724
|$3,120
|$2,245
|$9,670
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,335
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,595
|Financing
|$1,304
|$1,049
|$777
|$485
|$176
|$3,791
|Depreciation
|$5,922
|$2,335
|$2,056
|$1,823
|$1,636
|$13,771
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,636
|$10,499
|$10,277
|$11,438
|$10,383
|$57,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$680
|$1,223
|$1,272
|$2,302
|$1,656
|$7,132
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$985
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,176
|Financing
|$962
|$774
|$573
|$358
|$130
|$2,797
|Depreciation
|$4,368
|$1,722
|$1,516
|$1,345
|$1,206
|$10,158
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,795
|$7,744
|$7,581
|$8,436
|$7,659
|$42,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$654
|$1,176
|$1,223
|$2,213
|$1,592
|$6,858
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$947
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,131
|Financing
|$925
|$744
|$551
|$344
|$125
|$2,689
|Depreciation
|$4,200
|$1,656
|$1,458
|$1,293
|$1,160
|$9,767
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,380
|$7,446
|$7,289
|$8,112
|$7,364
|$40,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Cargo Diesel 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,068
|Maintenance
|$667
|$1,200
|$1,247
|$2,257
|$1,624
|$6,995
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$966
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,154
|Financing
|$944
|$759
|$562
|$351
|$128
|$2,743
|Depreciation
|$4,284
|$1,689
|$1,487
|$1,319
|$1,183
|$9,962
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,588
|$7,595
|$7,435
|$8,274
|$7,511
|$41,403
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Cargo Diesel 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$903
|$1,623
|$1,688
|$3,054
|$2,197
|$9,464
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,307
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,561
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,027
|$760
|$475
|$173
|$3,711
|Depreciation
|$5,796
|$2,285
|$2,012
|$1,784
|$1,601
|$13,478
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,324
|$10,275
|$10,059
|$11,195
|$10,162
|$56,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Cargo Diesel 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,783
|Maintenance
|$948
|$1,705
|$1,773
|$3,209
|$2,308
|$9,944
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,373
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,640
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,079
|$799
|$499
|$181
|$3,899
|Depreciation
|$6,090
|$2,401
|$2,114
|$1,875
|$1,682
|$14,162
|Fuel
|$3,547
|$3,654
|$3,763
|$3,876
|$3,993
|$18,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,051
|$10,797
|$10,569
|$11,762
|$10,678
|$58,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Savana Cargo Diesel 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$654
|$1,176
|$1,223
|$2,213
|$1,592
|$6,858
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$947
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,131
|Financing
|$925
|$744
|$551
|$344
|$125
|$2,689
|Depreciation
|$4,200
|$1,656
|$1,458
|$1,293
|$1,160
|$9,767
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,380
|$7,446
|$7,289
|$8,112
|$7,364
|$40,591
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Savana Cargo in Virginia is:not available
