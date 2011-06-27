  1. Home
Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Savana Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,375
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle54.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity316.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5547 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place316.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3053 lbs.
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height82.0 in.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Light Stellar Blue
  • Orange
  • Madrid Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bronzemist
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Green
  • Woodland Green
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Medium Pewter, cloth
  • Neutral, vinyl
  • Neutral, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
