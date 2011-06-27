Used 2000 GMC Safari Minivan Consumer Reviews
Not too bad!
This is our 1st van. It is comfortable, handles well and easily sits 7 average sized adults. The rear AC is a must in south Florida. We use it to tote scuba divers and their gear as well as a personal vehicle. Some of the interior features need to be beefed up to stand normal wear and tear--The hand grip on the pax side dash-the covers on the hinges of the rear seats-the vent covers on the rear AC outlets and the covers on the seatbelt floor attachments.
gm come clean
bought a 2000.early fluid problems and 57000 miles trans failed. the electronic trans has serious flaws. light weak parts destined to fail. the sun and 1870 code /lose reverse/ valves wear out. had tranny problems under warrannty and got the gm run around . the typical ,could not duplicate problem so they didn't fix nothing. now I sit with a $2000 + repair bill. lots of gm vechiles have this tranny. I am tireing of gm's we have no problems additude, and as long as they get past the 36,000 mile warranty. they don't give a hoot the price of these vechicles they should LAST A LOT LONGER. john q public is getting ripped off.
Best mileage for a vehicle this size
No vehicle that can tow 6000 pounds gets better MPG than this van. I bought the 2 wheel (not AWD) version for the mileage. I drive 75 on the freeway with the cruise on and with the city stop and go I get 19.5 mpg on every tank. Less of course if I tow my boat. I work as a mechanic and did not even bother to inspect the van for more than 10 minutes as the original owner had the maint. paperwork. The only things I have had to do is replace the metal strip that holds on the lower trim between the front and rear wheels cost $125. Plastic line cracked under the hood for heater fan selector- free fix and common problem. Oil cooler lines seep but who cares it is common + cheap fix if you do.
Great All Wheel Drive Van
Bought for dog shows. Removed third row and put in my crates. Enough room for 4 people (Captain chairs) and all our stuff for dog shows. Very comfortable to drive and ride in. Must have all wheel drive if you live where there is snow. Gas mileage 15 to 17 in city and 20 to 22 on hwy and 18.9 average. Plan to drive it to the wheels fall off literally.
I'll be sad to see it go
And here I promised myself I wouldn't get attached to this vehicle! We bought it less than 4 years ago when we were expecting our 5th child, knowing we would likely outgrow it in a few years. But I LOVE this van. The battery & alternator have been replaced since we bought it. Otherwise, nothing but regular maintenance. After our 1998 F-150, some of the peripherals like door handles, locks, seatbelt guides feel a bit "cheap" (lighter weight plastic, a few rattles), but it's still holding up fine at 150k. We are now expecting our 7th child so will be moving on to a 15 passenger.
Sponsored cars related to the Safari
Related Used 2000 GMC Safari Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner