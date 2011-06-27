Used 1998 GMC Safari Minivan Consumer Reviews

It's a Work Horse GM Owner , 07/21/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We love our van. Bought new has 110k miles. This van has pulled concrete carts, hauled 8 passengers, been filled with cement blocks, carried surf boards, moved us accross country and took us camping for two weeks this summer thru deserts (115f) and over mountains at 8,000ft. We take out the seats, place a bed inside and just cruise by those expensive motels. It will get over 24mpg if you set cruise under 60mph. Its a work horse! Report Abuse

great truck elisabethsdaddy , 12/01/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I drive courier in this van,300 hard miles a day. replace idler arms every 100000 and other normal wear items never let me down.with proper maintenance will go forever. change tranny fluid every 15000. recomend this vehicle for any one wanting a tough vehicle that will hold the entire family Report Abuse

Lots of life left Jeff , 10/26/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 2nd owner of this AWD and I now have 120,000 miles on it. Took it to Colorado Springs (from Pa.) this summer and had no problems. Van got between 18 and 20 MPG going 70-80 MPH but would get 24.5 going 55. In cColorado Springs it got 16.5 MPG. Only problems I ever had with van was a water pump at 115,000. It has been a good Van. Outstanding AWD in the snow. Better than my 4X4 truck. 4.3 cyl. probably the best 6 cyl. on market but could get better MPG. Report Abuse

All around good vehicle westone , 09/05/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Our experience with this van has been excellent. It hauls 7 people plus ample luggage, averages 21 mpg (RWD), and we tow up to 6,000 lbs with it (rated for 5,000). No other vehicle we are aware of offers this kind of utility AND gets this kind of gas mileage. After 5 years and 100k miles, it has never left us stranded. We take care of it, and plan to drive it as far as it will go. We love it. Report Abuse