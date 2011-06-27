  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari
  4. Used 1998 GMC Safari
  5. Used 1998 GMC Safari Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 GMC Safari Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Safari
5(25%)4(62%)3(13%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
8 reviews
Write a review
See all Safaris for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,661 - $2,881
Used Safari for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It's a Work Horse

GM Owner, 07/21/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

We love our van. Bought new has 110k miles. This van has pulled concrete carts, hauled 8 passengers, been filled with cement blocks, carried surf boards, moved us accross country and took us camping for two weeks this summer thru deserts (115f) and over mountains at 8,000ft. We take out the seats, place a bed inside and just cruise by those expensive motels. It will get over 24mpg if you set cruise under 60mph. Its a work horse!

Report Abuse

great truck

elisabethsdaddy, 12/01/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I drive courier in this van,300 hard miles a day. replace idler arms every 100000 and other normal wear items never let me down.with proper maintenance will go forever. change tranny fluid every 15000. recomend this vehicle for any one wanting a tough vehicle that will hold the entire family

Report Abuse

Lots of life left

Jeff, 10/26/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

2nd owner of this AWD and I now have 120,000 miles on it. Took it to Colorado Springs (from Pa.) this summer and had no problems. Van got between 18 and 20 MPG going 70-80 MPH but would get 24.5 going 55. In cColorado Springs it got 16.5 MPG. Only problems I ever had with van was a water pump at 115,000. It has been a good Van. Outstanding AWD in the snow. Better than my 4X4 truck. 4.3 cyl. probably the best 6 cyl. on market but could get better MPG.

Report Abuse

All around good vehicle

westone, 09/05/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Our experience with this van has been excellent. It hauls 7 people plus ample luggage, averages 21 mpg (RWD), and we tow up to 6,000 lbs with it (rated for 5,000). No other vehicle we are aware of offers this kind of utility AND gets this kind of gas mileage. After 5 years and 100k miles, it has never left us stranded. We take care of it, and plan to drive it as far as it will go. We love it.

Report Abuse

Safari Vans vs. the minivan market

rufrider, 01/06/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We have had few problems with this van, and it is our second of this style. We have also owned a Toyota minivan, a Chevy Regency,and SUV's. The interior room is it's greatest advantage. In comparison with the other minivans on the market, it has more leg and head room. The large area behind the rear seat holds suitcases and ice chests enough for a family for a 2 week vacation (keeping these things out of the seating area). We had this advantage with a full size van but had to deal with difficulty parking in small spaces, and gas mileage.For the most efficiency for the greatest amount of space, we'll choose Safari again.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Safaris for sale

Related Used 1998 GMC Safari Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles