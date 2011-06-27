Used 1996 GMC Safari Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Safari
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161615
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg15/19 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/513.0 mi.405.0/513.0 mi.378.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG161615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height76.1 in.76.1 in.76.1 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Med Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ghost White
  • Med Gray
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tan
  • Light Gray
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Astral Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Med Dark Teal Metallic
  • Med Beige
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
