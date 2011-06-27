Used 1993 GMC Safari Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151715
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg15/20 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/486.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.378.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG151715
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Turning circleno40.5 ft.no
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height76.4 in.76.6 in.76.4 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Length186.8 in.186.8 in.176.8 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
Curb weightno4241 lbs.no
Gross weightno5350 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • White
See Safari InventorySee Safari InventorySee Safari Inventory

