  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Safari
  4. Used 1991 GMC Safari
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 GMC Safari Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Safari
Overview
See Safari Inventory
See Safari Inventory
See Safari Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.378.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.42.0 ft.42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length176.5 in.176.5 in.176.5 in.
Curb weight3828 lbs.3828 lbs.no
Gross weight5600 lbs.5600 lbs.no
Height73.5 in.73.5 in.73.5 in.
Maximum payload1774.0 lbs.1774.0 lbs.no
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
See Safari InventorySee Safari InventorySee Safari Inventory

Related Used 1991 GMC Safari info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles