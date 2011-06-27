  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1993 GMC Jimmy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 GMC Jimmy Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Jimmy
Overview
See Jimmy Inventory
See Jimmy Inventory
See Jimmy Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161618
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.300.0/400.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG161618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.39.1 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.176.8 in.176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5250 lbs.5250 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight3748 lbs.3748 lbs.3365 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.5100 lbs.5100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.35.2 cu.ft.35.2 cu.ft.
Height64.3 in.64.3 in.64.1 in.
Maximum payload1352.0 lbs.1352.0 lbs.1485.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.107.0 in.107.0 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Black
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dark Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
See Jimmy InventorySee Jimmy InventorySee Jimmy Inventory

Related Used 1993 GMC Jimmy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles