1991 GMC Jimmy Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Throttle-body fuel injection is improved, and more powerful alternator is standard.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Vehicle!!!!!
JT2109,09/03/2010
Never failed me. of course with it being an old car, the little things died out but since its American they were cheap to replace. Engine and Tranny will just last forever.
Built rock solid, only detroit for me
ryanmiller,04/04/2006
Well I bought this car with 19,000 miles on it and it will not stop running. Right now my odometer turned over to 277,000 and it runs like a new car with no oil burning. I have added many performance parts over the years and often take it to the mountains and beach. I hunt and fish with this as well as offroad alot. I have mine locked and geared raised on 38" TSL swampers.
Great truck, dont want to get rid of it
BillJohaneson,04/17/2006
Well I bought my Jimmy new in 1990 right as they came in with the 1991s. Mine had 30 miles on it when I drove off with it. Now the odometer reads 743,251. This is the truth. I drive over 60,000 miles a year for business and have since 1985. Yes, most of these are highway but that is still impressive. I also take it fishing a lot and to the beach on occasion. I had the transmission done at 427,000 because it was leaking but it was shifting fine. I have just replaced the basics such as alternator, battery, water pump, and mufflers. And just last month I had my heads redone. That is what I call reliability.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 GMC Jimmy Overview

The Used 1991 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD.

