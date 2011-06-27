Used 1990 GMC Jimmy Consumer Reviews

Pull tree stumps 442Man , 02/01/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This truck when equiped with posi rear end and 4x4 will pull just about anything. The 5.7 is one tough and torque heave engine. The dark tint rear side windows. Report Abuse

Great Truck BobbyBarton , 04/17/2006 My truck has 182,000 original miles and runs pristine. I bought it with 41,000 and it has always treated me well and got be back home. I have replaced the battery and alternator and that is about it besides the muffler but that was aftermarket.