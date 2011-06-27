Used 1990 GMC Jimmy Sierra Classic Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/13 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|341.0/403.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|184.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4381 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6100 lbs.
|Height
|73.8 in.
|Wheel base
|106.5 in.
|Width
|79.6 in.
Related Used 1990 GMC Jimmy Sierra Classic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles