Used 2006 GMC Envoy Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|on demand 4WD
|no
|yes
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|yes
|Center locking differential
|no
|yes
|no
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Center and rear locking differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|308/440 mi.
|308/440 mi.
|308/440 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22 gal.
|22 gal.
|22 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|Torque
|277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|4.2 l
|5.3 l
|Horsepower
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|300 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|36.4 ft.
|36.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|no
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|V8
|cylinder deactivation
|no
|no
|yes
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|separate rear audio
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|no
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|40.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|58.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|Front track
|63.1 in.
|63.1 in.
|63.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|80.1 cu.ft.
|80.1 cu.ft.
|80.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4404 lbs.
|4541 lbs.
|4783 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5550 lbs.
|5750 lbs.
|6001 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|43.7 cu.ft.
|43.7 cu.ft.
|43.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|29 degrees
|29 degrees
|29 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1146 lbs.
|1209 lbs.
|1218 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23 degrees
|23 degrees
|23 degrees
|Length
|191.6 in.
|191.6 in.
|191.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6300 lbs.
|6200 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|8.0 in.
|8.0 in.
|Height
|71.9 in.
|71.9 in.
|71.9 in.
|Wheel base
|113.0 in.
|113.0 in.
|113.0 in.
|Width
|74.7 in.
|74.7 in.
|74.7 in.
|Rear track
|62.1 in.
|62.1 in.
|62.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P245/65R17 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|P245/60R18 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,080
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
