Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL SUV Consumer Reviews

Most reliably vehicle to date carguy208 , 02/02/2015 SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I love this truck. I purchased it in 2008 with 58k. The truck now has just about 169k. In town ave. 15 as estimated, freeway (70mph) with my family & luggage it pulls 21-22mpg average. Runs and rides great! I stay up on all maintenance: fluids, S-belt, brakes pads & rotors, coil overs, shocks, fuel filter, ball joints& driver front wheel bearing (I consider maintenance). The only non-maintenance repairs have been replacing plastic upper molding on rear door the power steering pump (reservoir leaking, did not fail), tensioner pulley & water pump, all just this year 2014. I really cant say enough good about her. One of the best SUVs ever built! Report Abuse

I LOVE my ENVOY oppcy , 05/22/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I'm the second owner but I've had for the last 4 years and I LOVE my Envoy. I've never loved a car before but this rides smooth, is so quiet, shifts like a dream, makes tight car-like Uturns, plenty of interior room, nice leg room, has 86,000 miles. I've had to replace the fan clutch ($600), the arm rest (my fault - $70) and something else that I can't remember the name of but it may be called the driveline (?). Anyway, it's the part that causes your vehicle to shift into gear ($200). It's just been a dream to ride and drive. This is a vehicle that you want to take care of because you want it to last forever. Report Abuse

Most reliable vehicle I have ever owned doug , 09/22/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Vehicle runs smooth and quiet. Railroad tracks and speed bumps don't bother this GM SUV. Just under 100k miles at this time and no major repairs needed. A couple batteries, sets of tires, windshield wipers, oil changes and air filters and that is all. Fuel mileage is not great, especially at this time when we pay $3.00 a gallon. I rate this vehicle a 10 because it is the most reliable and comfortable vehicle I have ever owned. Report Abuse

2003 Envoy XL SLT 4WD jd , 05/11/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Love the Envoy, have had it for about 6 years and at 79000 miles no major problems. I have 5 kids and it is a great fit for us. I have thought about getting an Enclave but love the Envoy too much. It could do a little better on gas but its still not bad, we take a long trip every year and the is lots of room for us and our stuff. Buy one! Report Abuse