Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL SUV Consumer Reviews

Most reliably vehicle to date

carguy208, 02/02/2015
SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I love this truck. I purchased it in 2008 with 58k. The truck now has just about 169k. In town ave. 15 as estimated, freeway (70mph) with my family & luggage it pulls 21-22mpg average. Runs and rides great! I stay up on all maintenance: fluids, S-belt, brakes pads & rotors, coil overs, shocks, fuel filter, ball joints& driver front wheel bearing (I consider maintenance). The only non-maintenance repairs have been replacing plastic upper molding on rear door the power steering pump (reservoir leaking, did not fail), tensioner pulley & water pump, all just this year 2014. I really cant say enough good about her. One of the best SUVs ever built!

I LOVE my ENVOY

oppcy, 05/22/2012
I'm the second owner but I've had for the last 4 years and I LOVE my Envoy. I've never loved a car before but this rides smooth, is so quiet, shifts like a dream, makes tight car-like Uturns, plenty of interior room, nice leg room, has 86,000 miles. I've had to replace the fan clutch ($600), the arm rest (my fault - $70) and something else that I can't remember the name of but it may be called the driveline (?). Anyway, it's the part that causes your vehicle to shift into gear ($200). It's just been a dream to ride and drive. This is a vehicle that you want to take care of because you want it to last forever.

Most reliable vehicle I have ever owned

doug , 09/22/2006
Vehicle runs smooth and quiet. Railroad tracks and speed bumps don't bother this GM SUV. Just under 100k miles at this time and no major repairs needed. A couple batteries, sets of tires, windshield wipers, oil changes and air filters and that is all. Fuel mileage is not great, especially at this time when we pay $3.00 a gallon. I rate this vehicle a 10 because it is the most reliable and comfortable vehicle I have ever owned.

2003 Envoy XL SLT 4WD

jd, 05/11/2008
Love the Envoy, have had it for about 6 years and at 79000 miles no major problems. I have 5 kids and it is a great fit for us. I have thought about getting an Enclave but love the Envoy too much. It could do a little better on gas but its still not bad, we take a long trip every year and the is lots of room for us and our stuff. Buy one!

Overall Performance

Thom, 09/13/2008
As a Field Service Engr for a competitive car company, the overall style sold me, but the comfort and fuel economy has made me a believer! With a tow capacity of 6800# fuel economy after break-in now delivers 16.8 cty/21.5 hwy and 11.0 when towing 54000#. With 62,000 miles the vehicle this vehicle is still solid and drives like new with a ride that is very hard to beat unless you drive a large Yukon. Having serviced the Detroit Metro circuit and performed competive bench mark drive studies, it was always a joy driving home as the comfort of this vehicle, and passenger capacity exceeds most dometic cars. Even with the intro of the new hybrids, it's hard to beat the overall investment.

