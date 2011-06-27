2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Michael , 10/15/2019 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've had my Canyon for three months and I love it. I was driving a 2012 Sierra, but I was looking for something easier to maneuver and park and the Canyon is much better in that respect. Also, I'm not getting any younger, so I like the lower step in height. I will say that finding a Canyon configured like I wanted was quite a journey. Maybe 90% of the crew cab models have the short 5 foot box, and I wanted the 6 foot box. Plus I don't like black leather interiors, and nearly all have black. I was considering a factory order, but I finally found an emerald blue SLT 4WD with cocoa dune leather 350 miles away in a small town in Ohio. I really enjoy driving this truck! The ride is quiet and smooth, computer is showing 23 mpg. The V6 can really move. I'm impressed with the build quality. Seats are very comfortable, and the back seat area is roomy too. Much easier to park than my old truck, and its great in heavy traffic. The dash is laid out logically, with knobs where they are supposed to be on things that are supposed to have knobs. I don't have to hunt through a maze of buttons like I do with my wife's SUV. If I had to hunt for some gripes, here they are. Keep in mind that I consider these minor design issues. Rear view mirror visibility is limited with a small rear window. About half the view is the inside of the tailgate. Of course having a long bed contributes to that but the large screen HD back up camera helps a lot. The large front air dam is a little unsightly and limits ground clearance, but I don't plan on doing much off-roading anyway. Also, the way the hood is stamped, there is a surface that slopes back downward toward the windshield. This can result in some sun glare even if the sun is at a relatively high angle. Finally, the side view is compromised somewhat because most of the spare tire is visible, and the area with sheet metal welds under the cab shows up more than I'd like because this area is rough but is painted the body color. If it was the same color as the frame components it would not be nearly as noticeable. Great truck, I highly recommend it.