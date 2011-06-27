2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2019 Crew Cab long box SLT
I've had my Canyon for three months and I love it. I was driving a 2012 Sierra, but I was looking for something easier to maneuver and park and the Canyon is much better in that respect. Also, I'm not getting any younger, so I like the lower step in height. I will say that finding a Canyon configured like I wanted was quite a journey. Maybe 90% of the crew cab models have the short 5 foot box, and I wanted the 6 foot box. Plus I don't like black leather interiors, and nearly all have black. I was considering a factory order, but I finally found an emerald blue SLT 4WD with cocoa dune leather 350 miles away in a small town in Ohio. I really enjoy driving this truck! The ride is quiet and smooth, computer is showing 23 mpg. The V6 can really move. I'm impressed with the build quality. Seats are very comfortable, and the back seat area is roomy too. Much easier to park than my old truck, and its great in heavy traffic. The dash is laid out logically, with knobs where they are supposed to be on things that are supposed to have knobs. I don't have to hunt through a maze of buttons like I do with my wife's SUV. If I had to hunt for some gripes, here they are. Keep in mind that I consider these minor design issues. Rear view mirror visibility is limited with a small rear window. About half the view is the inside of the tailgate. Of course having a long bed contributes to that but the large screen HD back up camera helps a lot. The large front air dam is a little unsightly and limits ground clearance, but I don't plan on doing much off-roading anyway. Also, the way the hood is stamped, there is a surface that slopes back downward toward the windshield. This can result in some sun glare even if the sun is at a relatively high angle. Finally, the side view is compromised somewhat because most of the spare tire is visible, and the area with sheet metal welds under the cab shows up more than I'd like because this area is rough but is painted the body color. If it was the same color as the frame components it would not be nearly as noticeable. Great truck, I highly recommend it.
My first GMC
After driving a Toyota for years and Fords before that I took a chance on a Canyon. Really wanted to like the Toyota but the Tundra was too big and a gas hog and at 6'1" I didn't really fit in the Tacoma (kept hitting my head or knees getting in and out. Also the lack of feature content in the Taco for so much more money was a factor, lack of Apple carplay, power front seats, heated seats (unless you drop some serious coin), heated steering wheel (love it!). Would have like adaptive cruise contol and collision braking but at least I have forward collision warning and lane keeping warning as well as a really good rear view camera and backup assist. Truck drives nicely and is nice and quiet on the highway.
This is a Denali?
I’ve owned several GMC vehicles (Yukon, Acadia, Sierra) of which over half were Denali trim. I got used to the features these models had, such as dual zone a/c, cross traffic warning, rear seat entertainment etc. I recently took delivery of a 2019 Canyon Denali and was surprised that GMC put the Denali name on this vehicle because it has NONE of the features I mentioned above. I feel that GMC should at least offer these option, but they don’t. To say the least, I’m disappointed in this vehicle.
Best truck
I recommend canyon SLE truck
Just bought a 2019 Canyon SLT
I cannot believe the technology in this sweet running truck. I cant wait to meet with my GMC rep to go over all the buzzers and bells.
