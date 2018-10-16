More about the 2019 GMC Canyon

If you're searching for a pickup that's easier to park than the typical full-size pickup but still want a lot of capability, check out the 2019 GMC Canyon. A more upscale sibling of the Chevrolet Colorado, the Canyon can be configured to tow up to 7,700 pounds and carry up to 1,620 pounds in the cargo bed, so it's certainly got the muscle for heavy jobs. With an array of available upscale features and a roomy cab, it's also more luxurious and comfortable than its rivals. As is the case with many pickup trucks, the Canyon comes in a variety of versions. The SL is the most basic, offering a bare-bones approach and limited configurations. The next model up — the actual base model — presents more options but is still aimed at commercial or small-business owners. Most individual buyers will probably prefer the midrange SLE, though GMC also offers the SLT and the range-topping Denali should you want the most out of your midsize truck. The base engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that generates 200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque. You can upgrade to a 3.6-liter V6, which offers 308 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. An intriguing alternative unique to the Canyon (and Colorado) is an optional turbocharged 2.8-liter diesel four-cylinder, which develops 181 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. That's the engine you'll need if you want the full 7,700 pounds of maximum towing capacity. The V6 tops out at 7,000 pounds and the gas four-cylinder at 3,500 pounds. We don't expect a glass-smooth ride from any pickup, but the Canyon is pretty well-settled, especially with a load in the bed, and it's much easier to park and maneuver than a full-size pickup. We are also impressed by the comfort and refinement the Canyon provides. The cab's controls are organized well, and the seats are comfortable enough for all-day comfort. There are a few other choices for a midsize pickup, but the 2019 GMC Canyon could be the one for you. Use Edmunds to do further research and locate the perfect one.

2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Overview

The 2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A), All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab ?

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Our Review Process

What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab ?

Which 2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cabs are available in my area?

2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Listings and Inventory

Can't find a new 2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Canyon Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Why trust Edmunds?

Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Canyon Crew Cab?

