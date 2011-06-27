2019 GMC Acadia SUV Consumer Reviews
I’m very happy with my purchase
I truly love my 2019 GMC Acadia SLT-1. I had researched cars for a long time and nothing grabbed me. Then I saw the Acadia. I immediately was drawn to the styling. I drove it and loved it. I researched the option packages and chose the SLT1. The dealer was easy to work with and I’m very happy with my Quartz Red Acadia. The ride is very comfortable and so far no complaints whatsoever.
Great Family Vehicle
I love my Acadia Denali. The size is absolutely perfect. Plenty of space and a third row without being massive. It’s good looking inside and out, and the interior is plush and high quality. Lots of great safety and convenience features. Plus, the Acadia with the V6 is one of the best riding family SUVs out there. It has plenty of power, and it is smooth and quiet. Couldn’t be happier.
Perfect Size
I started driving GMC trucks & SUVs in 1972. I have had them all from pickups with 3 on the tree to Yukon Xl. Jimmies, Envoys & Envoy Xl. Crew cabs regular cabs 2 wheel drive & 4x4s. I have had Terrains. This is my first Acadia & I love it. It is the perfect size for my wife & I. Easy to handle & drive. I have a 2017 GMC crewcab SLT 2 & the controls and lay out are the best. So when we looked at the 2019 Acadia the layout and all controls are the same. They are very user friendly . The seats are very comfortable & plenty of power. My wife picked it out. The color Pepperdust with the ash leather seats is beautiful.
Damaged Rocker Panel
I bought a brand new 2019 Acadia. Three days later, after an hour drive on a hot weather, I tried getting out of the passenger door and the rocker panel bent. From the vehicle running for an hour and being in the sun it caused the metal to expand which caused the door to catch the rocker panel and bend/damage it. GMC did not leave enough room between the door and the rocker panel. I brought my vehicle to the body shop and the body shop was told by GMC to repair the panel. It is a GMC defected and they refused to replace the rocker panel. GMC brought a rep out to look at the repair and he said "it looks good". I do not care what it looks like. I paid for a brand new vehicle. I want a new rocker panel put on, since it is a GMC defect. After a month of battling with GMC, I told them I will contact the BBB and post review like this and they told me go ahead. I will never buy another GM product. I will take my business somewhere where it is appreciated.
I love the car
I love this this SUV. I was driving a Z71 and I love that Truck also but it’s just way too big for me to get in and out so my Husband is driving it now he got me the GMC. And I love it so much better. Easy to get in and out very comfy to drive like our Z71 .
