Estimated values
1993 Cadillac Seville 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$684
|$1,227
|$1,524
|Clean
|$609
|$1,096
|$1,361
|Average
|$459
|$833
|$1,035
|Rough
|$309
|$571
|$709
Estimated values
1993 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$721
|$1,480
|$1,893
|Clean
|$642
|$1,321
|$1,691
|Average
|$484
|$1,005
|$1,286
|Rough
|$326
|$688
|$881