  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Acadia
  4. Used 2011 GMC Acadia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 GMC Acadia SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Acadia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,625
See Acadia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,625
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374/528 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,625
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,625
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,625
Trailering Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,625
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,625
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,625
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,625
DVD Rear Entertainment Systemyes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatsyes
8 Passenger Seatingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,625
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,625
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,625
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,625
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,625
Front track67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4656 lbs.
Gross weight6411 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Maximum payload1689 lbs.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,625
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,625
P255/65R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,625
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Acadia Inventory

Related Used 2011 GMC Acadia SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles