Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited SUV Consumer Reviews

My second Acadia Dave J. , 10/22/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Loved my '08 Acadia and I felt no need to change horses when it came time for replacement. So far, I have driven this only in good weather, so I can't comment at all on rain/snow driving. This model seems noticeably quieter than my 08, and seems a bit more peppy. Driving is smooth, I can't think of a thing to criticize in a major way but I have some quibbles. The Infotainment system may have some improvements over my old system, but it doesn't seem as intuitive. For one thing, I can't figure out how to mark the location where I am sitting and if it's in the manual, show me where! The feature was drop-dead easy in my old Acadia. The manual by the way, is poorly thought out and lacking detail. The electronics are great! Blind spot alert feature is very helpful and a must-have. Backup camera as well. Color we chose was Sparkling silver and it's gorgeous! Safety Technology Performance Comfort Report Abuse

A Great Vehicle at an astounding price! Neil Birchler , 06/01/2017 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I owned a 2014 Acadia Denali before, but after purchasing the 2017 Acadia Limited, I find it to be every bit as good, if not better than it's predecessor. The only thing I miss is the power tilt and telescope steering wheel. But the manually adjusted function in the 2017 Limited is easy to adjust and I'm sure it will not be any problem in the near future. The up grades to the 2017 Limited are really amazing. Wish they would have been available in the 2014 Denali, but that is the difference in 3 years of technology upgrades. I prefer the size of the Limited , as opposed to the new smaller 2017 Acadia. My wife and I just purchased our new Limited in March and drove to St Louis and back to Vero Beach, FL averaging 23 mpg. We are pleased! After driving the Acadia Limited for 3 years now, my wife and I are both very happy with the Acadia Limited's size, and preformance. It is hands down the best car we have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Last Year for the Acadia Limited Gregor , 10/15/2017 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful GMC has a great SUV with the Larger Acadia Limited. This is the 4th Acadia we purchased in our family. We had 3, 2014, my wife and two daughters. Love the vehicle. Great for hauling around our 4 grandsons, car seats fit great in the second row and large cargo space for strollers and all the stuff that goes with infants and toddlers. Not sure why GM decided to shrink the size down to that of a Ford Exployer other than maybe the Acadia had knocked the heck out of the Yukon and Tahoe sales. The older Acadias and the 2017 Acadia limited (same as older ones) had as much cargo space as the Yukon, 5000 pound towing, better fuel economy, easier to park and about $20,000 less. This being the last year they will make the larger Acadia is why we sold the 2014 and purchased the 2017. Hopefully this one will last for 10 plus years. I drive a Yukon XL Denali which is great for towing and hauling, but the Acadia is a great family SUV for trips to the mall, grocery and short trips. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wow! A Pedersen , 04/12/2017 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 3 of 5 people found this review helpful I have only owned an Acaidia for a short time, we purchased a 2015 certified pre owned, which we love. It needed service and we received a loaner which was a 2017 Acaidia Limited. Both cars are amazing. I hope that GMC doesn't stop production of the larger size SUV. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse