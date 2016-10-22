Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited for Sale Near Me

Loved my '08 Acadia and I felt no need to change horses when it came time for replacement. So far, I have driven this only in good weather, so I can't comment at all on rain/snow driving. This model seems noticeably quieter than my 08, and seems a bit more peppy. Driving is smooth, I can't think of a thing to criticize in a major way but I have some quibbles. The Infotainment system may have some improvements over my old system, but it doesn't seem as intuitive. For one thing, I can't figure out how to mark the location where I am sitting and if it's in the manual, show me where! The feature was drop-dead easy in my old Acadia. The manual by the way, is poorly thought out and lacking detail. The electronics are great! Blind spot alert feature is very helpful and a must-have. Backup camera as well. Color we chose was Sparkling silver and it's gorgeous!

