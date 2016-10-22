Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited for Sale Near Me
- 60,522 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,995$5,189 Below Market
Jersey Car Direct - Colonia / New Jersey
2017 GMC Acadia Limited SUV !! Navigation !!! Power Sunroof !! Back-Up Camera !! Rear Entertainment !!! 3rd Row Seating !!! Bluetooth!!! Automatic Climate Control !! And Much More !! Offering Tri-State Only 14 Day Return Policy! All vehicles went through comprehensive mechanical and electrical inspection and come with a limited warranty. All vehicles are Carfax certified with a Carfax Guarantee Certificate. All titles are clean and guaranteed. Jersey Car Direct is a proud 5 Star Google Dealer, BBB Accredited A+ Company, Conveniently located 15 mins from NYC, in the heart of NJ, close to all major highways, NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD4HJ109979
Stock: 109979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,985$4,208 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD8HJ190615
Stock: 3002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 40,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,998$3,952 Below Market
Vera Buick GMC - Pembroke Pines / Florida
WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE!!!....Welcome to VERA Cadillac. At VERA, we are different from the typical car dealership. It all starts with our VERA Philosophy, To treat every single customer as you would want to be treated, and provide an unforgettable luxury experience, regardless of purchase. We train our staff to treat every VERA customer as they would family members, friends and neighbors. It is our promise to you, and part of the VERA Difference. The decision to buy or lease a vehicle is one of the biggest financial decisions people make, and we strive to help you make the best possible decisions in a relaxed, friendly, no-pressure environment. We also offer a full line of services, from maintenance to collision repair and everything in between. At Vera we promise the following -Clear and transparent pricing for all vehicles on our website. -No hassle, no haggle buying process. We will show you our best price up front before you come in. -Select your vehicle online, schedule your test drive and we will complete your in-store transaction in under an hour. -Buy with confidence, we offer the following- 3 Day Money Back Guarantee 30 Day vehicle Exchange Program. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Summit White 2017 GMC Acadia Limited Limited AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX*, *ONE OWNER*, *NAVIGATION / GPS / NAVI*, *MOONROOF / SUNROOF*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *GMC CERTIFIED*, LEATHER!, NAVY!, 10 Speakers, 120-Volt 3-Prong Household-Style Power Outlet, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Memory, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning warning, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Projector Beam Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, Radio data system, Radio: Color Touch Navigation w/IntelliLink, Radio: Color Touch w/Navigation (DISC), Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD7HJ169626
Stock: P169626
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 27,760 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,999$2,201 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4283 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRSKD0HJ201840
Stock: M306892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 24,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,596$3,789 Below Market
Ganley Buick GMC - Strongsville / Ohio
ACCIDENT FREE CAR FAX, 1-OWNER VEHICLE, **NAVIGATION**, **CERTIFIED**, **REMOTE START**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **HEATED SEATS**, Navigation System. Certified. Sparkling Silver Metallic 2017 GMC Acadia Limited Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI *We Deliver! From our Floor to your Door! With Ganley Buick GMC you can buy online! Email - chat - phone - Face-time - text and we will deliver your New or Used vehicle to your door! IT'S THAT EASY! (*Restrictions apply - see dealer for details) Odometer is 14392 miles below market average! GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date This vehicle is available for test drive most days, but to confirm availability please call us at (440)238-5600. For most recently updated pricing and to view other vehicles in our inventory please visit our website. www.GanleyBuickGMC.com Our family run dealership offers a friendly, inviting atmosphere with a staff equipped to helpfully guide you through your vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRSKD8HJ181854
Stock: 6184P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 40,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,999$2,574 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5129 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD9HJ144193
Stock: C307566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 50,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$22,000$3,130 Below Market
Delray Buick GMC - Delray Beach / Florida
**NO HIDDEN FEES** CLEAN CARFAX, WHITE ON CASHMERE LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 10 Speakers, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Memory, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning warning, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Projector Beam Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Radio data system, Radio: Color Touch Navigation w/IntelliLink, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert & Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Single Outlet Exhaust, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variable Effort Power Steering, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.2017 GMC Acadia Limited Limited
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRSKD1HJ266793
Stock: P266793U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 22,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,734$2,834 Below Market
Honda of Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
2017 GMC Acadia Limited Limited 10 Speakers, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Memory, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning warning, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Halogen Projector Beam Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Radio: Color Touch Navigation w/IntelliLink, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control. 15/22 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 12076 miles below market average!Honda of Lincoln Nebraska.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD5HJ176848
Stock: T8254A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 38,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,500$2,773 Below Market
Nick Abraham Buick GMC - Elyria / Ohio
Certified Vehicle Special! AWD FOR ALL SEASONS AND CONDITIONS! ADDED COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE OF POWER SEAT! LUXURIOUS LEATHER SEATS! EVEN REMEMBERS YOUR FAVORITE SEATING POSITION IN MEMORY! BACK-UP CAMERA LET'S YOU SEE WHAT'S BEHIND YOU WHEN IN REVERSE! 3rd Row Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning All Wheel Drive AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Chrome Wheels Climate Control Cross-Traffic Alert Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Fog Lights Front Head Air Bag Front Reading Lamps Front Side Air Bag Heads-Up Display Heated Front Seat(s) Heated Mirrors Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Lane Departure Warning Leather Seats Leather Steering Wheel Luggage Rack Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Driver Seat Power Mirror(s) Power Passenger Seat Power Steering Power Windows Premium Sound System Privacy Glass Rear Air Conditioning Rear Defrost Rear Head Air Bag Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Remote Trunk Release Requires Subscription Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor Traction Control WiFi Hotspot
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD1HJ118588
Stock: 1621100
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-04-2019
- 41,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,299$2,645 Below Market
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!, 3RD ROW SEATING!, MOONROOF!, TOWING PACKAGE!, 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Mats, 8-Passenger Seating (2-3-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Memory, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Halogen Projector Beam Fog Lamps, GMC Interior Protection Package (LPO), Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Cooling System, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Rear Liftgate Body, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Up & -Down, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, Rear All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Vehicle Start, Side Blind Zone Alert & Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Single Outlet Exhaust, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Trailer Hitch, Trailering Equipment, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Universal Home Remote, Variable Effort Power Steering, Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Chrome-Clad Aluminum (4).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKDXHJ217779
Stock: 217779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 21,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,690$2,916 Below Market
Bourne's Auto Center - South Easton / Massachusetts
-NEW FRONT BRAKES, NEW REAR BRAKES, AND OIL CHANGED- PRICED BELOW MARKET! THIS ACADIA LIMITED WILL SELL FAST! -LOW MILES!- -NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, 3RD ROW SEATING, AND HEATED FRONT SEATS- -CARFAX ONE OWNER- This Acadia Limited looks great with a clean Black interior and Black exterior! Please call to confirm that this Acadia Limited is still available! Bourne's Auto Center was voted DealerRater Dealer of the year in 2020, 2018 and 2015, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction awards in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, Massachusetts Quality Dealer of the Year for 2010-2011 and Auto Dealer Monthly named Bourne's Auto Center the largest independent dealer in Massachusetts in Volume! It's all because here at Bourne's, we know we have the best cars at the best prices, and to prove it each vehicle qualifies for a 90 day or 3,750 mile powertrain warranty at no additional cost! You'll love our no haggle, no pressure buying experience at our family-owned and operated dealership in Easton, Massachusetts. Ask us about our First Time Buyer's Program!!! **Price Does Not Include Standard $479 Documentation Fee** . **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD8HJ159798
Stock: 64479R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 91,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,495$3,305 Below Market
Bergey's Chevrolet - Colmar / Pennsylvania
AWD LIMITED 7-PASSENGER! Heated Front Seats, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Touchscreen Radio, Bose Audio, HD Radio, Navigation Sirius XM, Bluetooth Phone/Audio, Rear Vision Camera, Sunroof, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Hitch! One Owner, Clean Carfax! Crimson Red Tintcoat exterior, Dark Cashmere leather-appointed seat trim. Vehicle Features: Keyless entry w/ remote vehicle start, 7-passenger seating with captain s chairs, power adjust heated front bucket seats, power windows & locks, power/heated outside mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control w/ rear seat climate controls, all-weather rear cargo mat, tilt & teles leather-wrapped heated steering wheel w/ audio & cruise controls, front & side airbags, auto-dimming inside & driver's side outer mirrors, Onstar (limited free trial), Bluetooth for phone & audio streaming, GMC Infotainment System w/ 8' diagonal color touch-screen display & navigation, Bose 8-speaker premium audio system, HD Radio, Sirius XM Radio (3 month free trial), USB port & AUX input jack, 110V A/C power outlet, vehicle message center, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, universal garage door opener, Rear Park Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert, Forward Collision Alert, Head-Up display, ABS, 4-wheel disc brakes, 3.6L SIDI V6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive, trailer hitch, heavy duty cooling system, 20' chrome-clad aluminum wheels, Stabilitrak stability control w/ traction control, automatic on/off HID headlamps, projector-type front fog lamps, LED daytime running lights, power rear liftgate, silver roof rails, dual skyscape sunroof! Please email or call us for vehicle availability! Ally Major Guard Vehicle Service Protection Plans Available! Original MSRP was 49,320! For a free Carfax Report, please visit www.BergeysChevrolet.com !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD9HJ271512
Stock: BT8931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 36,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,999$2,088 Below Market
Connell Chevrolet - Costa Mesa / California
*BUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, $ Deductible, Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, 172-Point Inspection by Chevrolet factory-certified technicians. CarFax Vehicle History Report, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, 3-Month Trial Of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access package*All vehicles pricing are net of factory rebates and incentives and are excluded of leases.All advertised prices are net of factory rebates. Leases are excluded. Some rebates have eligibility requirements. Please ask for details.CARFAX 1-Owner, GMC Certified, GREAT MILES 36,070! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Nav System, Chrome Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, All Wheel Drive, Hitch, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats, Heated Leather SeatsOPTION PACKAGESSUNROOF, DUAL SKYSCAPE 2-PANEL POWER WITH TILT-SLIDING FRONT AND FIXED REAR with sunscreen, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling and (VR2) trailer hitch, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player, 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display, USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD).BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 3-Month trial of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Includes two maintenance visits with the GMC CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program, $0 Deductible, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, CarFax Vehicle History Report, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to the SiriusXM All Access content packageBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERCONNELL CHEVROLET SERVING ORANGE COUNTY SINCE 1964 THE ORANGE COUNTY ORIGINALHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD5HJ109828
Stock: L201578U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 49,819 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,994
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 GMC Acadia Limited. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Quality and prestige abound with this GMC Acadia Limited Limited. The GMC Acadia Limited Limited will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRSKD5HJ164395
Stock: HJ164395
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 22,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,824$2,271 Below Market
Dave Sinclair Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SECOND ROW BUCKET SEATS, ANOTHER DAVE SINCLAIR 1-OWNER, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, REMOTE START, REAR POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT. Odometer is 19489 miles below market average! Dave Sinclair Buick GMC is conveniently located at the corner of Tesson Ferry & Linbergh Blvd in St. Louis MO. With 4 locations we have over 800 pre-owned vehicles to choose from. New Buick and GMC models are arriving daily. For more information about Dave Sinclair Buick GMC and our current offers, visit our website at www.sinclairbuickgmc.com today! And remember, 'if the car or truck you buy isn't right, we'll make it right FREE' Price does not include our Administrative fee of $199.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD3HJ152063
Stock: P16226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 21,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,451$2,498 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Rockville Centre - Rockville Centre / New York
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SUNROOF, DUAL SKYSCAPE 2-PANEL POWER WITH TILT-SLIDING FRONT AND FIXED REAR with sunscreen, SEATING, 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) (Includes 2nd row flat-folding Captains Chair. May be substituted with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration).) (STD), RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD), LPO, BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS BARS, LIMITED PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD), EBONY, SEAT TRIM, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING ON FIRST AND SECOND ROWS, EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC. This GMC Acadia Limited has a powerful Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your GMC Acadia Limited Limited The Envy of Your Friends *AXLE, 3.16 RATIO, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player, 6.5" diagonal touch-screen display, USB port and auxiliary input jack (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down and passenger Express-Down, Wheel, 4 - 20" x 7.5" (50.8 cm x 19.1 cm) Chrome-Clad aluminum, Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire, Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, color-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trim, interior, chrome metallic instrument panel/console, Transmission, 6-speed automatic (Included and only available with TV14526 AWD models.), Tires, P255/55R20 H-rated, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III, engine immobilizer, Suspension, Ride and Handling, Storage system, rear cargo area under floor, Steering, power, variable effort, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with (UK3) steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped, Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mercedes-Benz of Rockville Centre, 650 Sunrise Highway, Rockville Center, NY 11570 to claim your GMC Acadia Limited!*Full Documentation!*Click on the Auto iPacket link for Vehicle Window Sticker and other documents.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKVSKD7HJ319637
Stock: 8089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 47,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,995$2,047 Below Market
Caseys Frontier Chevrolet - Livingston / Tennessee
NOTICE Please print listing and present to sales person upon arrival for internet pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRSKD0HJ139713
Stock: PU7708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 33,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,495$3,815 Below Market
Sterling Buick GMC - Opelousas / Louisiana
Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 33,712! Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass. GMC Limited with Ebony Twilight Metallic exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 281 HP at 6300 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'Accessing the rearmost seats is made easier thanks to second-row seats that slide farther forward than most competitors.'. AutoCheck One Owner OUR OFFERINGS You save at Sterling Buick GMC. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKKRSKD3HJ276449
Stock: G15901A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
