There's an all-new 2017 GMC Acadia that's been completely redesigned, but this isn't it. No, this is the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited, which is a carryover of the first-generation model that debuted a decade ago.

The new model is aiming for a slightly different customer, so there are a few reasons to consider the older model over its more modern sibling. The most significant reason is space, as the Limited is quite a bit larger inside and out. It can seat up to eight passengers, with enough room in the third row to accommodate two adults, which is a rarity in the class. Cargo capacity is also very generous, approaching the space you'd find in a minivan. The newer Acadia maxes out at seven passengers, with much smaller rear seats and less cargo space.

Of course, you won't benefit from the latest technology and aforementioned traits of the redesigned Acadia, but you'd be hard-pressed to match the interior volume of the Acadia Limited. In addition to the all-new 2017 GMC Acadia, the strongest alternatives include the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, both of which earned A ratings from Edmunds. B-rated competitors such as the Ford Explorer and Hyundai Santa Fe are also worth consideration.

Standard safety features for the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited include antilock brakes, stability/traction control, an airbag between the driver and front passenger, full-length side curtain airbags, a rearview camera, OnStar emergency telematics and rear parking sensors. Advanced warning systems such as frontal collision, lane departure, blind-zone and rear cross-traffic are also included.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Acadia Limited was awarded five out of five stars for overall, frontal and side protection and four stars for rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the mechanically identical 2016 Acadia its highest rating of "Good" for moderate frontal-overlap and side-impact protection, roof strength and head restraints.