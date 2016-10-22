Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Ride quality is smooth and compliant over most road surfaces
- Plenty of cargo capacity, even with the third row in place
- Seating for up to eight passengers
- Top crash test scores
Driving
There's simply no way to get around the fact that the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited is a big SUV. That point is driven home in tight urban settings and when trying to maneuver into small parking spots — the Acadia Limited feels cumbersome. Power from the V6 engine is adequate when getting up to highway speeds, but it does feel labored when attempting to pass slower traffic, especially when loaded with people and cargo. As a people hauler, however, the Acadia Limited remains a strong choice for its smooth ride and quiet cabin.
Interior
As a carryover of the last-generation model, the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited doesn't benefit from the improvement found in the redesigned, albeit smaller, Acadia. Despite this, the Limited's interior remains attractive with decent materials and build quality. Thick roof pillars limit rear visibility, forcing heavy reliance on the standard rearview camera and parking sensors, but this is typical for most three-row SUVs.
Generally, in-car technology is quicker to show age than the rest of the vehicle, and the Acadia Limited makes this readily apparent. Compared to newer systems, the IntelliLink infotainment interface is small and responds slower, but its menus are intuitive. If you want more advanced features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you'll have to go with the new Acadia.
Front and second-row passengers will enjoy an abundance of headroom, and the third row can accommodate two adults in relative comfort, though they're really intended for smaller folks. Accessing the rearmost seats is made easier thanks to second-row seats that slide farther forward than most competitors.
Cargo capacity also gets high marks, which gives the Acadia Limited an edge over its redesigned successor. Up to 24.1 cubic feet of luggage space is available behind the third-row seats, expanding to 70.1 cubic feet when stowed. With the second- and third-row seats folded, up to 116.1 cubic feet is available. If you need more than that, a minivan is the way to go.
Sponsored cars related to the Acadia Limited
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited.
Trending topics in reviews
- technology
- value
- interior
- appearance
- safety
- comfort
- ride quality
- visibility
- seats
- transmission
- handling & steering
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
Loved my '08 Acadia and I felt no need to change horses when it came time for replacement. So far, I have driven this only in good weather, so I can't comment at all on rain/snow driving. This model seems noticeably quieter than my 08, and seems a bit more peppy. Driving is smooth, I can't think of a thing to criticize in a major way but I have some quibbles. The Infotainment system may have some improvements over my old system, but it doesn't seem as intuitive. For one thing, I can't figure out how to mark the location where I am sitting and if it's in the manual, show me where! The feature was drop-dead easy in my old Acadia. The manual by the way, is poorly thought out and lacking detail. The electronics are great! Blind spot alert feature is very helpful and a must-have. Backup camera as well. Color we chose was Sparkling silver and it's gorgeous!
Still love this car only thing is we are having problems keeping the back of the SUV cool enough for our two dogs. We've brought it in several times regarding AC issues - seems to be the one thing about this car that is hard to resolve. Front AC works great except for an occasional musty smell that occurs.
I owned a 2014 Acadia Denali before, but after purchasing the 2017 Acadia Limited, I find it to be every bit as good, if not better than it's predecessor. The only thing I miss is the power tilt and telescope steering wheel. But the manually adjusted function in the 2017 Limited is easy to adjust and I'm sure it will not be any problem in the near future. The up grades to the 2017 Limited are really amazing. Wish they would have been available in the 2014 Denali, but that is the difference in 3 years of technology upgrades. I prefer the size of the Limited , as opposed to the new smaller 2017 Acadia. My wife and I just purchased our new Limited in March and drove to St Louis and back to Vero Beach, FL averaging 23 mpg. We are pleased! After driving the Acadia Limited for 3 years now, my wife and I are both very happy with the Acadia Limited's size, and preformance. It is hands down the best car we have ever owned.
GMC has a great SUV with the Larger Acadia Limited. This is the 4th Acadia we purchased in our family. We had 3, 2014, my wife and two daughters. Love the vehicle. Great for hauling around our 4 grandsons, car seats fit great in the second row and large cargo space for strollers and all the stuff that goes with infants and toddlers. Not sure why GM decided to shrink the size down to that of a Ford Exployer other than maybe the Acadia had knocked the heck out of the Yukon and Tahoe sales. The older Acadias and the 2017 Acadia limited (same as older ones) had as much cargo space as the Yukon, 5000 pound towing, better fuel economy, easier to park and about $20,000 less. This being the last year they will make the larger Acadia is why we sold the 2014 and purchased the 2017. Hopefully this one will last for 10 plus years. I drive a Yukon XL Denali which is great for towing and hauling, but the Acadia is a great family SUV for trips to the mall, grocery and short trips.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|281 hp @ 6300 rpm
|4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|281 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the GMC Acadia Limited a good car?
Is the GMC Acadia Limited reliable?
Is the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 GMC Acadia Limited?
The least-expensive 2017 GMC Acadia Limited is the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $43,850.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $45,850
- 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,850
What are the different models of GMC Acadia Limited?
More about the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited
It would be easy to confuse the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with the 2017 GMC Acadia, but they aren't the same vehicle. In fact, the Acadia Limited is the old Acadia, which is now being sold alongside the newly redesigned Acadia. Does that make sense?
Probably not, but this is a familiar product tactic for GM. It often sells older models alongside newly redesigned versions in order to satisfy fleet orders or to entice buyers who are willing to sacrifice the latest and greatest technology for a lower base price. The overlap often only happens for a limited time, so if the value proposition intrigues you it's best to act sooner rather than later.
The Acadia Limited started life as the Acadia back in the 2007 model year and was significantly updated for 2013 when it adopted many of the body panels once used by the orphaned Saturn Outlook. And the Acadia Limited is somewhat larger than the new Acadia, which can be a critical consideration if, for instance, the third row of seats will be used constantly.
Production of the Acadia Limited has been rationalized so that the available options are now, well, constricted. There's only one trim level that comes with leather seating surfaces, a 6.5-inch center color touchscreen atop the dash, forward collision alert and lane departure warning systems, and 20-inch chrome wheels. It's well equipped if not up to the glitzy standards of the newer Acadia Denali. The only available engine is a 281-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 feeding a six-speed automatic transmission that in turn goes out to either just the front or all four wheels.
The EPA rates the Acadia Limited at 15 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway whether equipped with front- or all-wheel drive. However, the combined mileage rating of the front-wheel driver, at 18 mpg, beats the all-wheel-drive version by 1 mpg. The new Acadia, incidentally, carries mileage ratings that are 3 mpg better across the board.
The Acadia Limited may prove to be a high-value proposition for many buyers who don't crave the latest and greatest in technology or appearance.
Making sense of a crowded crossover market isn't easy, particularly when there are subtle distinctions to be made between things like the new Acadia and the still-around Acadia Limited. That's what Edmunds is here to help you do. And once you've made your decision, we'll put you in touch with a great dealer to get a great deal too.
Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited Overview
The Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited is offered in the following submodels: Acadia Limited SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Acadia Limited 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Acadia Limited.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Acadia Limited featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 GMC Acadia Limited?
Which 2017 GMC Acadia Limiteds are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 GMC Acadia Limited for sale near. There are currently 37 new 2017 Acadia Limiteds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,990 and mileage as low as 18170 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited.
Can't find a new 2017 GMC Acadia Limiteds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Acadia Limited for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,468.
Find a new GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,416.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 GMC Acadia Limited?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons