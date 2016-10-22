  1. Home
Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited

2017 GMC Acadia Limited 4dr SUV Exterior
(7)

Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited

MSRP$43,850
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Ride quality is smooth and compliant over most road surfaces
  • Plenty of cargo capacity, even with the third row in place
  • Seating for up to eight passengers
  • Top crash test scores

Overall rating

There's an all-new 2017 GMC Acadia that's been completely redesigned, but this isn't it. No, this is the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited, which is a carryover of the first-generation model that debuted a decade ago.

The new model is aiming for a slightly different customer, so there are a few reasons to consider the older model over its more modern sibling. The most significant reason is space, as the Limited is quite a bit larger inside and out. It can seat up to eight passengers, with enough room in the third row to accommodate two adults, which is a rarity in the class. Cargo capacity is also very generous, approaching the space you'd find in a minivan. The newer Acadia maxes out at seven passengers, with much smaller rear seats and less cargo space.

Of course, you won't benefit from the latest technology and aforementioned traits of the redesigned Acadia, but you'd be hard-pressed to match the interior volume of the Acadia Limited. In addition to the all-new 2017 GMC Acadia, the strongest alternatives include the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, both of which earned A ratings from Edmunds. B-rated competitors such as the Ford Explorer and Hyundai Santa Fe are also worth consideration.

Standard safety features for the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited include antilock brakes, stability/traction control, an airbag between the driver and front passenger, full-length side curtain airbags, a rearview camera, OnStar emergency telematics and rear parking sensors. Advanced warning systems such as frontal collision, lane departure, blind-zone and rear cross-traffic are also included.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Acadia Limited was awarded five out of five stars for overall, frontal and side protection and four stars for rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the mechanically identical 2016 Acadia its highest rating of "Good" for moderate frontal-overlap and side-impact protection, roof strength and head restraints.

GMC Acadia Limited models

The 2017 GMC Acadia Limited is a carryover of the first-generation Acadia that will be sold alongside the redesigned second-generation Acadia. This three-row seven-passenger Acadia Limited will be available in one well-appointed trim level with the choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights, foglights, heated and power-folding mirrors, roof rails, a power liftgate, keyless entry with remote ignition, rear parking sensors and cruise control. Frontal collision, lane departure, blind-zone and rear cross-traffic alerts are also included.

Inside, standard features include a head-up display, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirror, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated eight-way, power-adjustable front seats with driver-seat memory functions, sliding and reclining second-row captain's chairs, interior ambient lighting, OnStar telematics, a Wi-Fi hot spot, a universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with the IntelliLink infotainment system, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose audio system with satellite radio, three USB ports, and rear audio controls with headphone jacks.

Options are few and include a dual-pane sunroof, towing package, a 60/40-split folding second-row bench that increases passenger capacity to eight, a rear entertainment system with a 6.5-inch drop-down screen and a 120-volt household power outlet.

The 2017 GMC Acadia Limited is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to either the front wheels or all four wheels. Properly equipped, the Acadia Limited can tow up to 5,200 pounds.

In Edmunds testing, a mechanically similar all-wheel-drive Chevrolet Traverse accelerated to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is slightly slower than average for the class. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) for the front-drive Acadia Limited and 17 mpg combined for the all-wheel-drive model. These figures are about average for the class.

Driving

There's simply no way to get around the fact that the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited is a big SUV. That point is driven home in tight urban settings and when trying to maneuver into small parking spots — the Acadia Limited feels cumbersome. Power from the V6 engine is adequate when getting up to highway speeds, but it does feel labored when attempting to pass slower traffic, especially when loaded with people and cargo. As a people hauler, however, the Acadia Limited remains a strong choice for its smooth ride and quiet cabin.

Interior

As a carryover of the last-generation model, the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited doesn't benefit from the improvement found in the redesigned, albeit smaller, Acadia. Despite this, the Limited's interior remains attractive with decent materials and build quality. Thick roof pillars limit rear visibility, forcing heavy reliance on the standard rearview camera and parking sensors, but this is typical for most three-row SUVs.

Generally, in-car technology is quicker to show age than the rest of the vehicle, and the Acadia Limited makes this readily apparent. Compared to newer systems, the IntelliLink infotainment interface is small and responds slower, but its menus are intuitive. If you want more advanced features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you'll have to go with the new Acadia.

Front and second-row passengers will enjoy an abundance of headroom, and the third row can accommodate two adults in relative comfort, though they're really intended for smaller folks. Accessing the rearmost seats is made easier thanks to second-row seats that slide farther forward than most competitors.

Cargo capacity also gets high marks, which gives the Acadia Limited an edge over its redesigned successor. Up to 24.1 cubic feet of luggage space is available behind the third-row seats, expanding to 70.1 cubic feet when stowed. With the second- and third-row seats folded, up to 116.1 cubic feet is available. If you need more than that, a minivan is the way to go.

Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited.

5 star reviews: 71%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • technology
  • value
  • interior
  • appearance
  • safety
  • comfort
  • ride quality
  • visibility
  • seats
  • transmission
  • handling & steering
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • fuel efficiency

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My second Acadia
Dave J.,
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

Loved my '08 Acadia and I felt no need to change horses when it came time for replacement. So far, I have driven this only in good weather, so I can't comment at all on rain/snow driving. This model seems noticeably quieter than my 08, and seems a bit more peppy. Driving is smooth, I can't think of a thing to criticize in a major way but I have some quibbles. The Infotainment system may have some improvements over my old system, but it doesn't seem as intuitive. For one thing, I can't figure out how to mark the location where I am sitting and if it's in the manual, show me where! The feature was drop-dead easy in my old Acadia. The manual by the way, is poorly thought out and lacking detail. The electronics are great! Blind spot alert feature is very helpful and a must-have. Backup camera as well. Color we chose was Sparkling silver and it's gorgeous!

5 out of 5 stars, Still love my Acadia
KAREN miller,
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

Still love this car only thing is we are having problems keeping the back of the SUV cool enough for our two dogs. We've brought it in several times regarding AC issues - seems to be the one thing about this car that is hard to resolve. Front AC works great except for an occasional musty smell that occurs.

5 out of 5 stars, A Great Vehicle at an astounding price!
Neil Birchler,
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

I owned a 2014 Acadia Denali before, but after purchasing the 2017 Acadia Limited, I find it to be every bit as good, if not better than it's predecessor. The only thing I miss is the power tilt and telescope steering wheel. But the manually adjusted function in the 2017 Limited is easy to adjust and I'm sure it will not be any problem in the near future. The up grades to the 2017 Limited are really amazing. Wish they would have been available in the 2014 Denali, but that is the difference in 3 years of technology upgrades. I prefer the size of the Limited , as opposed to the new smaller 2017 Acadia. My wife and I just purchased our new Limited in March and drove to St Louis and back to Vero Beach, FL averaging 23 mpg. We are pleased! After driving the Acadia Limited for 3 years now, my wife and I are both very happy with the Acadia Limited's size, and preformance. It is hands down the best car we have ever owned.

4 out of 5 stars, Last Year for the Acadia Limited
Gregor,
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

GMC has a great SUV with the Larger Acadia Limited. This is the 4th Acadia we purchased in our family. We had 3, 2014, my wife and two daughters. Love the vehicle. Great for hauling around our 4 grandsons, car seats fit great in the second row and large cargo space for strollers and all the stuff that goes with infants and toddlers. Not sure why GM decided to shrink the size down to that of a Ford Exployer other than maybe the Acadia had knocked the heck out of the Yukon and Tahoe sales. The older Acadias and the 2017 Acadia limited (same as older ones) had as much cargo space as the Yukon, 5000 pound towing, better fuel economy, easier to park and about $20,000 less. This being the last year they will make the larger Acadia is why we sold the 2014 and purchased the 2017. Hopefully this one will last for 10 plus years. I drive a Yukon XL Denali which is great for towing and hauling, but the Acadia is a great family SUV for trips to the mall, grocery and short trips.

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
4dr SUV features & specs
4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2017 GMC Acadia Limited features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
More about the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited

It would be easy to confuse the 2017 GMC Acadia Limited with the 2017 GMC Acadia, but they aren't the same vehicle. In fact, the Acadia Limited is the old Acadia, which is now being sold alongside the newly redesigned Acadia. Does that make sense?

Probably not, but this is a familiar product tactic for GM. It often sells older models alongside newly redesigned versions in order to satisfy fleet orders or to entice buyers who are willing to sacrifice the latest and greatest technology for a lower base price. The overlap often only happens for a limited time, so if the value proposition intrigues you it's best to act sooner rather than later.

The Acadia Limited started life as the Acadia back in the 2007 model year and was significantly updated for 2013 when it adopted many of the body panels once used by the orphaned Saturn Outlook. And the Acadia Limited is somewhat larger than the new Acadia, which can be a critical consideration if, for instance, the third row of seats will be used constantly.

Production of the Acadia Limited has been rationalized so that the available options are now, well, constricted. There's only one trim level that comes with leather seating surfaces, a 6.5-inch center color touchscreen atop the dash, forward collision alert and lane departure warning systems, and 20-inch chrome wheels. It's well equipped if not up to the glitzy standards of the newer Acadia Denali. The only available engine is a 281-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 feeding a six-speed automatic transmission that in turn goes out to either just the front or all four wheels.

The EPA rates the Acadia Limited at 15 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway whether equipped with front- or all-wheel drive. However, the combined mileage rating of the front-wheel driver, at 18 mpg, beats the all-wheel-drive version by 1 mpg. The new Acadia, incidentally, carries mileage ratings that are 3 mpg better across the board.

The Acadia Limited may prove to be a high-value proposition for many buyers who don't crave the latest and greatest in technology or appearance.

Making sense of a crowded crossover market isn't easy, particularly when there are subtle distinctions to be made between things like the new Acadia and the still-around Acadia Limited. That's what Edmunds is here to help you do. And once you've made your decision, we'll put you in touch with a great dealer to get a great deal too.

