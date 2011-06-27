Used 1993 Geo Tracker Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive and great MPG to boot Geo Fan , 08/08/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have only owned this for a short time but it seems to be well built. Nothing fancy, just basic transportation. It gets 30 mpg in town and is really a hoot to drive. It is no speed demon but is great around town. The 4x4 works well off road as well. Top comes off easily and has fair amount of room in the back for passengers (short trips only though). Overall this is a great little SUV which I use as work/hunting SUV, that way my Ford F250 4x4 Superduty can sit and save me some $$ on gas during the week. Report Abuse

love it adam.t.miller , 04/09/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned a 89 sidekick 4wd and this 93 tracker. I have loved them both! from May until Sep I take the top off (in MN) and drive. only complaint is it can be a handful in strong winds or on winter roads so you must be vigilant. Is most at home on a two lane road or around town cruising. The highway is a little fast for it. My girls love to go for rides with dad with the top down so it gives us good bonding time. I would buy another without reservation and find it a better buy then the Jeep Wrangler and comes without all the problems. It is so easy to work on and simple in its design that it has few problems to deal with.

Great car harlow , 11/13/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have not had any problems with this vehicle. I think it is fun to drive and it is great off road. It is a great looking vehicle pink color, white hard top roof, aluminum wheels

The best car a woman could have Lucille Leap , 09/12/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Tracker with 554 miles on it and it was used. But I would not trade it for any other car. It is light weight which makes it a little hard to handle on ice but it is built to last. It has well over 200,000 miles on it and the only things that I have had done to it is new muffler and a cluch that was just done this year and brakes when needed but it has had only 5 tune ups. And it is running strong. They could give it a little more pick up when taking off but other then that I love it, wouldn't trade it for nothing!