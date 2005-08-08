Used 1993 Geo Tracker for Sale Near Me

I have only owned this for a short time but it seems to be well built. Nothing fancy, just basic transportation. It gets 30 mpg in town and is really a hoot to drive. It is no speed demon but is great around town. The 4x4 works well off road as well. Top comes off easily and has fair amount of room in the back for passengers (short trips only though). Overall this is a great little SUV which I use as work/hunting SUV, that way my Ford F250 4x4 Superduty can sit and save me some $$ on gas during the week.

