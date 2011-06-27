Used 1992 Geo Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(44%)4(45%)3(0%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.2
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Luv It

bubu, 11/05/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a fun vehicle. It is to bad they stopped making it. People w/jeeps envy it. People always wanting to buy it. Wish I had a 2x2 better mpg. Avg mpg 27. Parts easy to find. Could use better front seats.

Finally

trakinmd, 04/11/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

After getting this cute SUV, had problems with what I thought was the fuel injector. Replaced injector (not a cheap item) but vehicle still wouldn't run. Later found out that computer module had burnt out (yet again not a cheap fix). Replaced computer and now it runs and I love it. It's fun to drive, with the 5 speed tranny, but sometimes wish it had a V-6. Plenty of power, though, for a four banger. It's sporty, fun to drive and I always get compliments about it.

Gave The Big SUV to Mom - Kept the Geo

Rockitdoc, 03/27/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Fist drove the thing on rocky carribean roads. I was so impressed, bought it as a second vehicle. I have had it for 13 years, and it still runs like a top, and can get out of most any mess I get it into off road. The only car that comes close is the Landrover Freelander for triple the price. I go a long way on a $20.00 bill.

Tracker

Pickupman116, 04/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I really like the Tracker. It's fun to frive and fun to have. It has plenty of room for the things I need to do. It's a perfect vehical.

92 geo tracker 4wd

gltpete, 04/29/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

simple, reliable, but fun? depends. it rides quite rough - but my wife loves it. I enjoy driving it occasionally, not all the time. I belive kids would love it.

