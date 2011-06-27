Used 1991 Geo Tracker Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drive Type: Four wheel drive
Cylinders: Inline 4
Combined MPG: 23
Drivetrain
Drive type: Four wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 22/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 244.2/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 11.1 gal.
Combined MPG: 23
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size: 1.6 l
Horsepower: 80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle: 32.2 ft.
Base engine type: Gas
Cylinders: Inline 4
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 40.0 in. / 39.5 in.
Front leg room: 42.1 in.
Front hip room: 51.8 in.
Front shoulder room: 52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 38.1 in. / 38.3 in.
Rear hip Room: 41.9 in.
Rear leg room: 31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room: 50.2 in.
Measurements
Length: 142.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity: 1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 8.7 cu.ft. / 8.9 cu.ft.
Height: 65.6 in.
Wheel base: 86.6 in.
Width: 64.2 in.
Curb weight: 2238 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Competition Blue
  • Black Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • White
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Black Metallic
