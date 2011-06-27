  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Tracker
  4. Used 1990 Geo Tracker
  5. Used 1990 Geo Tracker SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Geo Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Tracker
5(29%)4(57%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Trackers for sale
List Price Estimate
$831 - $1,766
Used Tracker for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bought as 3rd car, now favorite vehicle

Elliot, 07/11/2003
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Had it five years, since 70K miles. Now has 110K+ miles. Gas, oil, wiper blades, front brake pads, and one $57 emissions sensor. Slightly oversized tires have been so understressed, we're getting fantastic mileage from them. Most reliable vehicle I've owned in 30 years of driving.

Report Abuse

Mighty Mite

Aztroboy, 04/25/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Cool design, very utilitarian. Four wheel drive is great. Hard top is very safe. I like all the amenities of a larger SUV, but with the effeciancy and logic of a small car. The LSI model is the best way to go. Lots of upgradable parts available, even on e- bay. Rally wheels are cool on the LSI. Insurance is great and costs are minimum to keep this little truck. Great truck for smart drivers.

Report Abuse

great little car - 2 repairs 12 years

sejennin, 09/14/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

this is a great little very reliable car. I have only had 2 major repairs in the 13 years I have had the car. Of course I took care of regular preventive maintenance and that helped. The car sits high enough to see well in trafic. The seats are why I bought it. I am 6 ft tall and the head room is great. The swing open door in the back is more manageable than the swing up type. Loading groceries etc was always easy and very easy to unload. On the highway it is peppy and had good pick up nad go.

Report Abuse

great car

ctotal, 05/11/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

this is one of the best cars i have ever owned. it is great on gas 27+ mpg and now has 130,000 miles on it . and still running strong doesn't burn a drop of oil between oil changes.

Report Abuse

Lil' Mule won't quit.

Lil' Red Mule, 09/12/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

On a daily basis this vehicle continues to impress me. It is trouble free, (scheduled maintenance notwithstanding)is peppy when you get the engine into the power band, and handles well in the city. It is fun to drive and tackles snow covered streets with ease. The engine and drive line appears to be almost bullet-proof. This little car has a very strong cult following. Compare prices of Edmunds and Kelly Blue Book and then see what people are actually paying for these little 4X4's. The cost difference between what the auto appraisers say they are worth and the actual price that people are paying for a decent Tracker with under 100,000 miles can be as much as $2,000.00 more. Very significant!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Trackers for sale

Related Used 1990 Geo Tracker SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles