Used 1996 Geo Prizm Sedan Consumer Reviews
i <3 MAI GEO PRIZM SO MUCH
It was a sunny day in 1997 when I first laid eyes on on the beauty i would come to know as VERONIKA. I spent my formative years growing up with this car, i remember endless summers riding with my family out to california to explore modern america! As I approached the age of 16 when this car was still the "nice one" I was humbled and delighted to recieve this vehicle. Me and VERONIKA have spent some of my best years together, but she was dependible through the worst. Now, as I approach the end of my life, VERONIKA approaches her end also. She has a hefty 423,761 load on her, and while she still goes to town, her age is showing. I will allways remember VERONIKA as my truested escort, forever.
Do not get rid of this car
My husband and I bought our Lsi from his uncle used. We have 211K on it and it's still going strong. Best little car we have ever owned beside our 1982 chevy chevette manual. Our 10 year old daughter and 100 lb. golden retriever sleep comfortably in the back and my husband hauls his fishing and hunting toys with ease(the dog goes in front of course) we've taken this car on many winter trips and to Canada with no problems. We change oil every 3K new tires when needed and never have had a problem starting it even in 45- winter winds. If you have this car hang onto to it for life and give it the little tlc it needs. We purchased a Pontiac Vibe. The Geo will now be a school car. We'll missed it!
Bulletproof reliability
i love this car, right now i'm at 62,000 miles and the only thing i had to change was the oil. good power to weight ratio and very good handling w/wide tires. i get an average of 30mpg with 87 octane (mostly city driving).
225,000 miles and still going!
Hands down, this is the most inexpensive cost-to-own vehicle EVER. It's a Toyota Corolla with a Geo badge on the back. I've owned this one for 8 years and it was a rental car in its former life. Despite that abuse, I've done nothing aside from routine maintenance and replace the occasional worn-down part. It has never broken down one time and regularly gets 28-32 mpg. The downsides: it is a rattle machine - EVERYTHING vibrates in the car like mad! Don't buy this car if you want engine power or handling - it has neither of those. What it does have is insane reliability, cheap parts, good gas mileage and it's easy to work on yourself. 300,000 miles, here I come!
pulled me out of debt!
210,xxx miles on it, and still runs smooth. no problems for almost 3 years, saved me money to pay off debt.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Prizm
Related Used 1996 Geo Prizm Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner