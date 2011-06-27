Used 1995 Geo Prizm Sedan Consumer Reviews
The BEST Car Ever
My great Geo Prizm 95 LSI (automatic) just reached 300,000 trouble free miles. That is 60,000 more miles than going to the moon. No special maintenance and no special anything. Just regular oil changes. Only replaced wearable parts such as breaks, alternator, starter, and catalytic converter once or twice. Everything else has been flawless.
1995 1.8 5-speed sedan
279,000 care-free miles.... Excellent quality! 321,600 continuing care-free miles
Very reliable car!
I bought this car used 10 years ago not expecting it to last this long. It had 63k miles when I bought it and now has close to 120k mile now. This car is very reliable and starts on the coldest mornings. If you take care of it, it will take care of you and this car has done that. I wish Chevy still made these cars because I would buy another one at the drop of a hat!
What a CAR !!!!!
I have been reading reviews of many owners of this car and it seems this simple car just makes a place in your heart. Just like many other owners, I cannot think of parting away from this car. This car has really been like a reliable partner. I have 5 spd stick shift and It just turned 200K miles and boy that was a proud moment for both of us. It is amazing how such a simple car can be so good and reliable. This is one tough car which looks not so tough. Just regular oil changes, Timing Belt change, Fuel Filter change and tune ups, changed the alternator and Starter once and this car is still going strong. Wish they could make cars like these more.
I bought this car in 1998..:)
Still running..and runs great!!!!!! It has had a few dings but always starts like a top. When I originally purchased this car..I did a though evaluation..it seemed a TREAT choice..and indeed it WAS. 13 years old and running strong.
