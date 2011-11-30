Used 1995 Geo Prizm for Sale Near Me
2 listings
1996 Geo Prizm156,914 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,795
- used
1994 Geo Prizm78,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,500
portes,11/30/2011
My great Geo Prizm 95 LSI (automatic) just reached 300,000 trouble free miles. That is 60,000 more miles than going to the moon. No special maintenance and no special anything. Just regular oil changes. Only replaced wearable parts such as breaks, alternator, starter, and catalytic converter once or twice. Everything else has been flawless.