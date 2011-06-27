  1. Home
Used 1991 Geo Prizm Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Prizm
5.0
1 reviews
good car

prizm, 07/29/2005
great car.Thankful that toyota made it and Geo just rebadged it as a chevy.the best Gm product you can buy.have 180000 miles and still running

