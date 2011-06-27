Used 1991 Geo Prizm Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Prizm
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242727
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg24/31 mpg24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.316.8/409.2 mi.316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG242727
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6800 rpm102 hp @ 5800 rpm102 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.49.6 in.49.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.36.1 in.35.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.31.6 in.31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.7 in.170.7 in.170.7 in.
Curb weight2435 lbs.2435 lbs.2450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.2 cu.ft.11.2 cu.ft.17.3 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.52.4 in.52.3 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.95.7 in.95.7 in.
Width65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
