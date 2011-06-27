Used 1990 Geo Prizm Sedan Consumer Reviews

MOST RELIABLE FOR THAT LAST 11 YEARS Prizman , 05/01/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new in 1990. FOr the last 11 years, it has been the most reliable car I have seen. Eleven years later, it has 245675 miles and still going strong, original clutch, roginal transmission!!! I sure got my money's worth out of this car. I am sure I will get 300Kmi with no problems. Report Abuse

Great Car! Nick , 10/02/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has been the best investment i've ever made! It has 263,500 mi and still running strong, doesn't burn oil, starts right up, even spins the tires pretty good, all while getting great gas millage! I've only replaced the exhaust manifold (cracked), and the starter. Everything else (as far as I can tell) is still straight from the factory.

Best Car I've ever had Mark , 11/26/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My dad sold me this in 1997 and it's now 2008 and the car is still running great. Yes, it has needed new radiator, battery, etc but the drivetrain has been great. Highway mileage is about 40 mpg, city (San Francisco, CA) about 22. I have 199,200 miles on it. It's got rust on it (car was in Michigan from 90-2001) but the rust slowed down after moving to CA. Knock on wood but I'm hoping this car lasts me to at least 250,000 miles.

GREAT LITTLE CAR greatlittlecar , 12/30/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful When I married my wife 11 years ago, she owned a 1990 geo prism. We later learned it had been previously wrecked. About two years ago (2005) I was rear-ended in it. The insurance company totaled it out, but we bought it back and repaired it. The only problem I have with this car is that it will not die. It now has over 306,000 miles on it and still runs great. I change oil every 10,000 and use the cheapest I can buy. I have did this since 100,000. I would like a new car but see no reason to get rid of our Geo.