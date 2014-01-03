Used 1990 Geo Prizm for Sale Near Me
2 listings
1994 Geo Prizm78,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,500
- used
1996 Geo Prizm156,914 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,795
Consumer Reviews for the Geo Prizm
Overall Consumer Rating4.520 Reviews
carol97,03/01/2014
I bought this car used in 2012. It was in bad shape when I got it due to prior owners neglect. I put a lot of work into it a little at a time. I wanted an older car I could fix up. New windshield, new brakes, new thermostat (wasn't heating up the interior of car). interior door knobs, new battery, new starter, new serpentine belt, the radiator hose had a leak but I got that fixed right away. The headlights were the old type, so I upgraded to the best bulbs on the market. The bulbs were 50 bucks each, and well worth it. It runs great now, and haven't had anymore problems with it. It is a basic car with NO computer stuff. It gets me from 'point' A to B, and I don't have a car payment.