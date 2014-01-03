Used 1990 Geo Prizm for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Geo Prizm
    used

    1994 Geo Prizm

    78,063 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

  • 1996 Geo Prizm
    used

    1996 Geo Prizm

    156,914 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,795

Consumer Reviews for the Geo Prizm

Overall Consumer Rating
4.520 Reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 2
    (10%)
Take care of it and it will last a long time.
carol97,03/01/2014
I bought this car used in 2012. It was in bad shape when I got it due to prior owners neglect. I put a lot of work into it a little at a time. I wanted an older car I could fix up. New windshield, new brakes, new thermostat (wasn't heating up the interior of car). interior door knobs, new battery, new starter, new serpentine belt, the radiator hose had a leak but I got that fixed right away. The headlights were the old type, so I upgraded to the best bulbs on the market. The bulbs were 50 bucks each, and well worth it. It runs great now, and haven't had anymore problems with it. It is a basic car with NO computer stuff. It gets me from 'point' A to B, and I don't have a car payment.
